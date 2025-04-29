I own Dua Lipa’s exact £1k KNWLS bag - here is how I style it 

It was a mild SoCal afternoon when I decided to indulge in some shopping during a trip to Los Angeles. The place? Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks. The date? May 24 2023. The objective? Thrifting.

I was dropped off on Cedros Avenue, armed with tote bags ready for filling and dollars that I didn’t really have to spend. Around the corner, on Ventura, perched 2nd Street - my go-to haunt for preloved designer gems which are sold on consignment.

Upon arrival, you’re greeted by a team of painfully cool LA natives working in the store, all of whom are dripping in Supreme, vintage Gucci and quintessential West Coast cool. Zipping around the store (a mecca for fellow thrift fiends), I bundled treasures spanning Heaven by Marc Jacobs bags to Ottolinger partywear into my shopping bag, before spotting the be all and end all of preloved pieces.

Housed in a glass cabinet, nestled behind the 90s Louis Vuitton Pouchettes and sequinned Fendi baguettes was the KNWLS Khaki and Black Razr Bag in snake print. Featuring a panelled, viper-embossed Italian leather design with a detachable crossbody strap, silver hardware detailing and a unique arched silhouette, it was a true sight to behold - especially considering it was fresh of the SS23 runway.

Secured the goods - AKA The Knwls Razr Bag

The girl behind the counter unlocked the cabinet for me, noting that I was the first person to show interest in the bag - which was still retailing online for just shy of £1,000. The price tag read $120, but she said I could have it for $100 as she didn’t know who the designer was. Approximately £75.

Wearing the bag at London Fashion Week SS25

Ft. vintage ruffled Ralph Lauren shirt, lace mini skirt and a preloved sleeveless knit

Elation pumping through my body, I purchased the bag and ran out of the store, shoving the bag in my partner’s face in pride while thanking the thrift gods. She was beauty, she was grace, and she was a bargain.

© GC Images Dua Lipa is seen wearing the KNWLS Razr Bag

While I originally intended to flip the piece, I just couldn’t let her go. Especially after I saw that Dua Lipa owned the exact same model, which she debuted during a 2022 outing in New York.

Ft. Heaven by Marc Jacobs tee also sourced in LA

The singer paired the designer accessory, which she wore without the long crossbody strap, with some oversized blue jeans and a black leather blazer featuring an oversized cut and a buttery smooth finish.

Dua completed her East Coast attire by slipping into Gucci’s black mesh slingback pumps with crystal-dotted monogram detailing - a silhouette that has garnered a cult following among the A-lister sphere. A backwards baseball cap added a touch of Americana cool to the casual aesthetic.

Ft. Reformation mini dress and Gucci jewellery

Ft. vintage pink bed jacket and thrifted denim maxi skirt

Since that epic day, my Razr Bag has accompanied me all over the world - from Arizona to LA, London to Paris and more. It’s a trusted companion in every chapter of my style journey, carrying not just essentials, but a reminder that persistence pays off - especially when discounted designer handbags are at stake.