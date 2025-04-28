Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elsa Hosk just wore an absolutely massive pair of trousers - and we're here for it
Digital Cover fashion-trends© @hoskelsa

Elsa Hosk just wore absolutely enormous trousers - and we're so here for it

The supermodel strikes again with the perfect It-girl silhouette you'll want to copy immediately 

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
In need of some seriously chic outfit inspo for the season ahead? Look no further, we've got you covered. Supermodel Elsa Hosk just took to Instagram to share a seriously slick ensemble that we'll be clamouring to copy for summer 2025. 

Minimalists will undoubtedly be thrilled as the snap signals that classic fits in timeless silhouettes are firmly on the menu, and black teamed with neutrals simply never looked better. 

Elsa has swiftly become one of our favourite style mavens, flitting between super wearable pieces and high octane glamour with ease. 

Elsa captioned the snap, "Welcome to LA, Jacqeumus," referencing the recent opening of the designer's new flagship store in the City of Angels. Clearly, LA resident Elsa will be one of his most loyal customers. 

In the image, Elsa stands poised against a plain white backdrop, allowing her sleek black outfit to command full attention. She wears a sharply tailored, V-neck black jacket, cinched subtly at the waist, accentuating her silhouette without resorting to overt drama. The jacket gives way to voluminous, wide-leg trousers that billow and skim the floor, creating a statuesque effect. Her hair is parted in the center and slicked back into a polished, low bun, highlighting her flawless, contoured features and winged eyeliner. In one hand, she clutches a textured, snakeskin-print clutch, adding a dash of tactile intrigue to her otherwise monochrome palette. The look is finished with pointed black heels just peeking beneath the generous hem of her trousers.© @hoskelsa
Elsa Hosk in her perfect monochrome ensemble

Founded in 2009, Jacquemus quickly evolved from playful, sun drenched Mediterranean inspired collections to sharply refined tailoring that cool girls were simply chomping at the bit for. 

This supersize pair of balloon trousers are bang on trend for summer 2025, and when teamed with a matching perfectly fitted long sleeve top and snakeskin clutch - it's utter perfection to behold. 

Another shot of Elsa's incredible balloon trousers

The balloon trouser - an eccentric cousin of the classic wide-leg - feels theatrical in its bulbous shape, yet when perfectly fitted at the waist means it doesn't overwhelm. In the 1980s, the balloon trouser found mainstream appeal in the hands of visionaries like Issey Miyakè and Yohji Yamamoto who embraced exaggerate volume. 

Today, the balloon shape is paired with a 1990s minimalist spirit for a look that's undoubtedly chic, but a little bit playful too. 

Elsa Hosk looks to the camera, her hair is slicked back into a bun, her makeup is radiant and dewy. She has a nude glossy finish on her lips and elongated black cat0eye liner. © @hoskelsa
A perfect winged eyeliner to top off the supermodel's look

And we can't talk about Elsa without mentioning her flawless beauty looks. For this particular ensemble, she opted for glowing skin (naturally), teamed with a nude glossy lip and an exaggerated winged lined, paired with an Elsa classic - the slick back bun. 

