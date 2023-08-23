Jennifer Lawrence just put a cool-girl spin on summer's vest trend

While our eyes are wandering ahead to autumn collections, it is clear that actress Jennifer Lawrence isn't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet.

The Red Sparrow star went for a stylish New York stroll with her gallery director husband Cooke Maroney on Tuesday, and her casual street style 'fit got us thinking about how to dress during summer when the temperature is less tropical heatwave and more comfortable cool.

The 33-year-old actress is one of those who recently hopped on the 'Quiet Luxury' train, and it appears as though she's riding it for the foreseeable.

The No Hard Feelings actress has been sporting a variety of minimalist, ultra-wearable ensembles of late, and her latest look puts a stylish spin on one of summer's hottest tailoring trends.

© Getty Jennifer rocked an ivory waistcoat alongside dark low-waisted trousers

Jennifer stepped out in a fresh, ivory waistcoat, featuring a fitted silhouette and pearlescent buttons. Richly evocative of men's tailoring, the piece gave her otherwise pretty pared down look a sense of structure.

She accented the mid-V-neckline with a simple tennis necklace and balanced out the crisp off-white shade with glossy black square-shaped frames.

© Getty Jennifer stepped out with a minimalist khaki tote tucked under her arm

The actress teamed her waistcoat with low-waisted, airy trousers in a dark hue, and minimalist black sandals with a slightly sporty air.

Flats are a JLaw summer footwear must-have – and who could blame her? This hiatus from her beloved ballet pumps is simultaneously chic and practical.

Nestled under her arm was a no-frills tote – seemingly Loewe's Puzzle design in a cool khaki shade – which worked harmoniously alongside a shiny silver bangle.

Her look felt casually elegant and inherently fuss-free, and yet the overall effect had a certain calculated polish. Rest assured, we're taking notes.