Maya Jama dazzles in rare vintage mini dress during shopping spree at editor-adored haunt

The H! Fashion penchant for vintage shopping has been well-documented, yet the celebrity sphere continues to fly the flag for beautiful archival gems courtesy of London’s hottest shopping haunts.

On Monday, Love Island host Maya Jama enjoyed some retail therapy in Notting Hill, hitting up Portobello (where else?) for a heavy dose of preloved designer sifting.

The television veteran graced celebrity-favourite store Found And Vision during her spree, which saw the 30-year-old slip into a vintage Pucci number. The dress in question featured a mini silhouette and the Italian brand's signature swirling Marmo print in shades of lemon yellow, candy pink and timeless cream.

© @mayajama Maya Jama dazzled in Pucci sourced by Found And Vision

She posed for a playful mirror selfie in the curated store, completing her look with white sunglasses, matching strappy white heels and chunky gold earrings that injected her high summer aesthetic with some Dolce Vita decadence.

Found And Vision, established in 2012 by Karen Clarkson, Oxana Korsun, and Rosie Meres, is a renowned vintage boutique located at 318 Portobello Road in London. The store offers a meticulously curated selection of high-quality, archival fashion pieces spanning from the 1920s to the early 2000s.

Frequented by fashion icons like Kate Moss and Bella Hadid, Found And Vision is celebrated for its eclectic mix of designer labels and unique finds, making it a must-visit destination for vintage enthusiasts - including Ms Jama.

Brands included in the shop’s collection include Yves Saint Laurent, Roberto Cavalli, Jean Paul Gaultier, Moschino, Voyage and of course, Pucci.

© Conde Nast via Getty Images Pucci is the epitome of high summer elegance

Maya’s favourite summer brand was founded by Emilio Pucci in the late 1940s and became famous for its kaleidoscopic prints, luxurious fabrics, and easy elegance.

Hot property among jet-setters in the 1960s, Pucci garments embodied Mediterranean glamour. Today, under new creative direction, Pucci continues to evolve, blending its rich heritage with modern silhouettes, focusing on resort wear and bold, contemporary reinterpretations of its iconic patterns.