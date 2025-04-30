Keira Knightly taps into papal-chic in bow-clad gown at exclusive Chanel event

On Tuesday, Chanel welcomed Hollywood's crème de la crème through the doors of Villa D’Este in Lake Como to witness the maison’s Cruise 2026 fashion show unfurl before their eyes.

Among the curated crowd was none other than Keira Knightly, a sartorial muse who has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the iconic French house as its global brand ambassador.

For the bash, which took place en plein air under a blanket of Italian sun, the It-Brit slipped into a white maxi dress by the maison, complete with long, fluted sleeves, a belted, pearl-dotted waistband, and a floor-sweeping A-line skirt.

© WWD via Getty Images Keira Knightley attended the Chanel Cruise 2026 show held at the Villa d'Este in Lake Como

Oversized black bow detailing adorned the chest and the shoulders of the modest gown, adding a touch of Gen Z flair to the timeless number that oozed papal-inspired elegance.

The 40-year-old's look was finished with a pair of slim black glasses which held her softly waved hair in place. A side parting elf the eye to a natural yet glowing beauty blend, which highlighted the on-screen veteran’s campaign fronting features.

© Getty Images The actress opted for a modest yet mesmerising monochrome gown

The star was joined at the picturesque event by fellow industry insiders including Margaret Qualley, Lupita Nyong'o, Nana Komatsu and Caroline de Maigret - all of whom gathered together to celebrate the enduring legacy and innovation of the famous brand.

Keira’s enduring partnership with Chanel was on full display last month at the Le Grand Dîner du Louvre, where she dazzled in a couture gown from the brand's Autumn/Winter 2024 collection. The strapless black velvet dress, adorned with 3,550 hand-embroidered crystal elements, took over 350 hours to craft - and featured a structured embellished bodice, tulle overlay skirt and a voluminous tutu-esque peplum feature.

In her hands, the actress clasped a black leather bag complete with an on-trend woven effect - braced to house her after-hours essentials. She wore her cropped French bob down loose in petal soft waves, complete with a middle parting that infused the gala aesthetic with a touch of girl-next-door nonchalance.