Romeo Beckham's ex Mia Regan is having a wardrobe clear out - here’s how to shop
Model Mia Regan attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in denim skirt and brown boots© WireImage

Mia Regan is having a wardrobe clear out - here's how to shop

All proceeds from the model's clothing sale will go to charity

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Saddle up Gen Z shoppers and luxury lovers, because Mia Regan is hosting a wardrobe sale that’s set to take East London by storm.

The model is partnering with 128, a studio founded by Depop veteran Isabella Vrana, to host the event, which is taking place from May 9-11 at 128 Hackney Road, E2 8HF. 

All proceeds from the sale will go to the Tendi Sherpa Foundation Nepal - a charity which provides children with opportunities for education through scholarships, and creates safe routes to and from the school.

The organisation is particularly special for Mia, who experienced her first Nepalese summit at Mera Peak earlier this year.

What to expect in the sale? While no specific items have been mentioned, we’re sure to unearth an array of covetable finds. Mia’s style epitomises Gen Z cool with a distinctly British twist, often fusing vintage edge with modern playfulness. 

Mia Regan© Instagram/Mia Regan
Mia Regan will be selling her preloved gems from May 9-11

A champion of independent and sustainable brands such as Conner Ives, Mia is known for her love of deconstructed denim, patchwork tees, cargo pants, ‘gorpcore’ footwear and striped accessories - all of which we have fervently documented across the years. 

The model has also worked closely alongside high fashion brands, spanning JW Anderson to Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham - the eponymous brand founded by her ex-boyfriend Romeo Beckham’s style icon mother.  

Mia Regan wearing a football shirt and denim skirt© Christian Vierig
The model's style is defined by Gen Z cool with a gorpcore twist

However, if you’re not around to catch the sale - never fear. Mia isn't the only star subjecting her wardrobe to a rejuvenating spring clean, thankfully for us. 

British model Alexa Chung has teamed up with Vinted to sell personal luxury fashion pieces from her wardrobe, available exclusively to Vinted members in the UK from May 4 2025.

The beloved author’s wardrobe is a mecca for fashion enthusiasts, featuring clothing, bags, sunglasses and shoes from household names such as Prada, JW Anderson, Khaite, Magda Butrym, Prada and DÔEN.

In short? May is the month to revitalise your archive with some celebrity-approved pieces. Happy shopping. 

