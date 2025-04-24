Alexa Chung is selling her clothes on Vinted - here's how you can raid her wardrobe

Millennials, are you sitting comfortably? Because we have news that's set to have you quaking in your ankle boots.

British model Alexa Chung has teamed up with Vinted to sell personal luxury fashion pieces from her wardrobe, available exclusively to Vinted members in the UK from May 4 2025.

The beloved author’s wardrobe is a mecca for fashion enthusiasts, featuring clothing, bags, sunglasses and shoes from household names such as Prada, JW Anderson, Khaite, Magda Butrym, Prada and DÔEN.

Featured brands include Gucci, Prada and Miu MIu

Highlights of the carefully curated collection include a Miu Miu embroidered bralette and a coral silk 1930s vintage dress worn by the Noughties style pioneer at Paris Fashion Week.

Speaking of the decision to partner up with Vinted to rehome her gems, Alexa said: “The Dries Van Noten silver trainers are very hard to say goodbye to, as are the Saint Laurent patent black flats, which go with so many different things. I’m also selling a pink Gucci bag, which I already slightly regret. But I am doing the clear out with Vinted because my style is evolving. These items carry so many memories and we had great times together but now it is time to kiss them goodbye and the idea that they can live on in someone else’s wardrobe and be new again to them is very appealing.”

All sales proceeds will be donated to Endometriosis UK

All sales proceeds from Alexa’s wardrobe on Vinted will be donated to Endometriosis UK as her charity of the model’s choice.

A vintage fashion fiend, Alexa detailed her love for unearthing preloved treasures: “I love the magic and rush of unearthing something unexpected that might knock your comfortable style out of its regular lane slightly. Vintage fashion has the ability to breathe new life into your wardrobe because it brings with it an inherent playfulness. I think there’s something so romantic about connecting to another era through what we wear. The idea that you can repurpose and bring a new attitude to something that was made for another time and another context, I find the concept of trends coming back around and evolving each time weirdly comforting amidst the current chaos. And it’s so nice to wear something unique that nobody else can buy, unless they’re treasure hunters like you.”

Alexa's Pink Gucci handbag Alexa's Dries Van Noten silver trainers

Adam Jay, CEO of Vinted Marketplace said of the collaboration: “Alexa Chung is a global style icon and we are super excited to be partnering with her. Vinted members will be able to see her fabulous wardrobe and have the opportunity to buy from it. At Vinted we love to connect our community with unique luxury pieces that have a backstory, making them accessible and affordable to all.”

Alexa’s items will be available to purchase from 4 May 2025 at 6pm for Vinted members in the UK. A second drop of further unique items from brands like Dior and Loewe will follow in June 2025.