Sydney Sweeney’s unexpected shoe hack was not on our 2025 agenda

It’s been quite the week for Sydney Sweeney.

The actress dazzled in custom Miu Miu during this year’s rendition of the Met Gala, which was held in New York on Monday. Joined by an army of A-lister comrades, the Washington native conjured up a sartorial spectacle, paying homage to Hollywood icon Kim Novak, who starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 thriller Vertigo, with her luxury look.

However, just a day after her highly anticipated appearance, Sydney stepped out in The Big Apple, accompanied by her new German Shepherd puppy Sully.

© GC Images Sydney Sweeney looked ethereal in all white

The star graced the scene in a crisp ivory suit, complete with an oversized construction, a preppy polo collar and button-down detailing that exuded lab-chic. Underneath, crowds could glimpse a peek of a dark orange slip dress that added a pop of colour to the snow-hued outfit.

Sydney completed her look by slipping into some platform black heels with an open-toe design, layering the shoes with white socks for an unusual but playful finish.

© GC Images The actress championed socks and stilettos during the NYC outing

Her glam did not disappoint - a blush, glowing complexion with a glossy lip, partially shielded by a pair of black-out oval shades. Her sandy tresses were styled in a slicked-back bun with an off-centre parting and carefully coiled curls gelled to her forehead in the ultimate cool-girl fashion.

The wearing of socks and heels has only just started to gain momentum - thanks to the trend cycle of course. Esteemed houses such as Versace continue to champion the pairing, which was made famous by the iconic 90s supermodels and their famed Versace campaigns.

Models including Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer appeared in commercials and shoots sporting sweet kitten heels in metallic hues - teamed with rolled-down ankle socks to create a preppy yet high fashion feel.

Forget socks and sandals. Sydney Sweeney is saying this summer is about socks and stilettos.