Jennifer Lopez nails athleisure chic in ab-baring off-duty look

Jennifer Lopez is the definition of a style chameleon.

The 55-year-old's fashion agenda spans every category possible, and she looks impeccable whilst doing so. And whilst the Jenny From The Block singer skipped this year's Met Gala ball, she took to Instagram showcasing her outfit of the day featuring an effortlessly cool workout look and enviable abs.

The multihyphenate star shared mirror selfies with her 248m followers, wearing the chicest dark green leggings, paired with a cropped grey long-sleeved jumper that showed a matching sports bra, and a New Era cap in the same decadent green hue.

© @jlo Jennifer Lopez showed off her effortlessly chic athleisure outfit and waterboard abs

Of course, no Jennifer look is complete without a pair of oversized sunglasses, and the gigantic hooped earrings she became synonymous with in the 2000s. She captioned the image: "Push today so you glow tomorrow…" - the motivation we needed after the Met Gala.

Athleisure is the Hollywood icon's bread and butter. From championing UGG boots year after year, to Hermès Birkins and sweatpants, her lazy day wardrobe is anything but lazy.

© @jlo The definition of an icon

The outfit was, of course, a far cry from the look she wore on the first Monday in May of 2024 to the most illustrious fashion event of the year - a Haute Couture Schiaparelli gown dripping with crystals.

Last year, JLo spoke to Good Morning America about the Met Gala, explaining that "The Met Gala looks are not about comfort," but also said: “I was really honoured to be asked to co-host it alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth. We’re going to have a good time. It’s always a nice time there. It’s such an interesting mix of artists and business people, and you know, it’s not just music or film. It’s everybody: fashion, film, music, business, and you get to have some really interesting interactions and looks.”

This year? Comfort truly was key for her 'first Monday of May' attire.