The Beckhams’ coronation celebrations were insanely stylish

The family hosted a stylish party with friends whilst Brooklyn stayed in Miami with his wife Nicola Peltz

The coronation weekend brought ample sartorial greatness. From inside Westminster Abbey to the grounds of Windsor Castle at last night’s concert, the fashion on show was nothing short of exemplary.

Outside of official celebrations, the UK gathered with friends for jubilant parties and wholesome get-togethers. And if there was one family we were certain would be celebrating in style, it was the Beckhams. Thankfully for us, they’ve been more active than ever during their downtime, giving us major insight into their celebrations which were as expected, a fashionable affair and included double denim, preppy tailoring, and… vodka jelly shots.

MORE: 3 Coronation Concert fashion trends you need to know for Summer 2023: Princess Kate, Sofia Richie, Zara Tindall & more

RELATED: Nicola Peltz takes style cues from Sofia Richie's honeymoon wardrobe

@davidbeckham

Victoria, David, Romeo, Harper and Romeo’s model girlfriend Mia Regan spent the bank holiday partying with friends including Guy Ritchie – the film director who David Beckham co-owns a London pub with named the Lore of The Land.

@victoriabeckham

A navy colourway and Victoria Beckham are a delightful pairing. Reverting back to her muted coloured roots and eschewing her newfound colourful summer wardrobe, she looked effortlessly chic in dark blue cigarette trousers and a matching navy t-shirt jumper that boasted a crisp white structured collar.

Whoever said black and blue shouldn’t be seen together has clearly never witnessed one of VBs styling masterclasses. She slung a black double breasted blazer over her shoulder and posed for pictures with Jacqui Ritchie and model Andrea Rajacic.

She removed her blazer however, when proudly holding up her vodka shot. A sensible move to ensure she has a clean layer to cover any accidental spillages – we’ve all been there…

MORE: The 10 best dressed guests at the coronation concert

RELATED: We analysed Princess Kate's coronation outfit, and this is what we found out

@victoriabeckham

Her next bank holiday outfit that we’ll be recreating was another tonal ensemble consisting of the 2023 retro-approved double denim look that gave us major deja vu of VB in her Spice Girls heyday (and also last month when she David iconically twinned).

VB lay on a picnic blanket in the chicest off-duty look wearing a soft denim shirt tucked in to light wash blue jeans. She paired with her signature chunky aviators.

@victoriabeckham

Model and vintage-style aficionado was also part of the Beckhams’ Coronation celebrations. The Y2K muse who recently celebrated her four year anniversary with Romeo wore a red vest and wide leg jeans with retro turned up hems.

Their celebrations also consisted of champagne, lavish cocktails, scones and the most exquisite trifle we’ve ever seen… our kind of party.

@victoriabeckham

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz stayed stateside this weekend and attended the Miami Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. Stepping out after the event she wore a leather mini skirt, a pair of Y2K grunge-approved chunky black boots and the same shoulder top from Magda Butrym that Sofia Richie wore on her categorically chic tropical honeymoon.

The Beckhams were effortlessly stylish across the globe.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.