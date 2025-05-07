Anne Hathaway's versatile button-up shirt is a wardrobe hero like no other

When it comes to wardrobe heroes, a few pieces in particular come to mind.

Included in that list for the majority of fashion lovers is a simple LBD, a pair of sleek pointed-toe pumps, a Victoria Beckham-approved blazer and a crisp white button-up shirt.

For Anne Hathaway, it's the latter that accompanied her on multiple occasions throughout Monday.

We needn’t explain what event took place on Monday evening, because unless you’re living somewhere with no internet access, there's absolutely no chance you haven’t seen at least one showstopping look from the annual event that took place at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Anne wore the wardrobe staple on the red carpet

For the occasion, Anne called on American fashion design house Carolina Herrera to create a custom ensemble for the evening. Leaning into this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style and dress code: Tailored for You, the brand’s Creative Director, Wes Gordon, paid homage to the great André Leon Talley in the form of a crystal-encrusted structured column skirt and an oversized white cotton button-down shirt.

Wes Gordon describes the cotton shirt as: “A timeless piece beloved by both Carolina Herrera and André Leon Talley, serves as the foundation of this immaculately tailored look. The signature oversized white cotton shirt is tied at the waist, a nod to the effortless style and individual cool of Dandyism.”

© @annehathaway Anne wore the same shirt to attend an opulent Met Gala afterparty

A classic button-up knows no bounds in the style sphere, a true wardrobe staple which is more versatile than ever. Proving that fact to a tee, Anne swapped out her flashy striped skirt for a pair of figure-hugging black capri pants, keeping the oversized billowing shirt on to party all night at Charlotte Tilbury and Stella McCartney’s after party.

© @stellamccartney Anne was all smiles to party alongside Stella McCartney on Monday night

To accompany her laid-back look, the Princess Diaries actress wore her long brunette locks in a voluminous curly side part style and added a set of metal eyelet kitten heels.

© @stellamccartney Anne, Charlotte and Stella posed for a series of playful snaps throughout the night

A glamorous red carpet event? An intimate soirée with friends? According to Anne, a classic white shirt is appropriate for all.