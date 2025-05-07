Anne Hathaway's versatile button-up shirt is a wardrobe hero like no other

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anne Hathaway's versatile white button-up shirt is a wardrobe hero like no other
Anne Hathaway attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images

The iconic actress wore the same red carpet shirt and a pair of capri pants to party in NYC on Monday night

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
When it comes to wardrobe heroes, a few pieces in particular come to mind. 

Included in that list for the majority of fashion lovers is a simple LBD, a pair of sleek pointed-toe pumps, a Victoria Beckham-approved blazer and a crisp white button-up shirt

For Anne Hathaway, it's the latter that accompanied her on multiple occasions throughout Monday. 

We needn’t explain what event took place on Monday evening, because unless you’re living somewhere with no internet access, there's absolutely no chance you haven’t seen at least one showstopping look from the annual event that took place at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Anne Hathaway attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City in a white shirt and stripe skirt© Getty Images for The Met Museum/
Anne wore the wardrobe staple on the red carpet

For the occasion, Anne called on American fashion design house Carolina Herrera to create a custom ensemble for the evening. Leaning into this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style and dress code: Tailored for You, the brand’s Creative Director, Wes Gordon, paid homage to the great André Leon Talley in the form of a crystal-encrusted structured column skirt and an oversized white cotton button-down shirt.

Wes Gordon describes the cotton shirt as: “A timeless piece beloved by both Carolina Herrera and André Leon Talley, serves as the foundation of this immaculately tailored look. The signature oversized white cotton shirt is tied at the waist, a nod to the effortless style and individual cool of Dandyism.”

Anne Hathaway poses for a picture in a white button-up shirt and black capri pants in a black and white image on her Instagram© @annehathaway
Anne wore the same shirt to attend an opulent Met Gala afterparty

A classic button-up knows no bounds in the style sphere, a true wardrobe staple which is more versatile than ever. Proving that fact to a tee, Anne swapped out her flashy striped skirt for a pair of figure-hugging black capri pants, keeping the oversized billowing shirt on to party all night at Charlotte Tilbury and Stella McCartney’s after party. 

Anne Hathaway poses next to Stella McCartney in a white shirt and capri pants © @stellamccartney
Anne was all smiles to party alongside Stella McCartney on Monday night

To accompany her laid-back look, the Princess Diaries actress wore her long brunette locks in a voluminous curly side part style and added a set of metal eyelet kitten heels.

Anne Hathaway, Charlotte Tilbury and Stella McCartney pose for a playful snap at a Met Gala afterparty© @stellamccartney
Anne, Charlotte and Stella posed for a series of playful snaps throughout the night

A glamorous red carpet event? An intimate soirée with friends? According to Anne, a classic white shirt is appropriate for all. 

