Anne Hathaway's sporty bomber jacket is straight out of an 80s rom-com

Anne Hathaway has officially entered her sporty era.

From Arsenal merch to Adidas accessories, the actress has accumulated quite the activewear archive - and her latest look slots into the collection with ease.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood veteran took to social media to support her beloved football team, who lost 0-1 against PSG during the Champions League semi-final first leg. Despite the loss, Anne proudly championed the squad, sporting a red football jersey layered under a retro bomber jacket.

The outerwear piece in question, hailing from brand Terez, featured a cream colourway with orange and royal blue stretch jersey cuffs and a collar, complete with a nylon construction, a vintage 80s cut and matching tangerine accents including a ‘New York’ motto emblazoned on the left chestplate - a nod to the New York Knicks.

Anne topped off her low-key attire by wearing her brunette hair down loose in casual tumbling beach waves and shielding her face from the sun with a pair of dark cat-eye shades and a black baseball cap - another iconic Knicks reference.

The actress has made her adoration for the beautiful game a public affair. Earlier this month, the Oscar winner took to social media to cheer on Arsenal, donning a fitting sporty-chic look that coolly leaned into WAG culture.

Anne welcomed Arsenal star Bukayo Saka back to the pitch following an injury. The winger had been sidelined for three months, yet found the net to inspire Arsenal to a 2-1 victory against Fulham.

Although WAG style hasn’t always had the best rep (often considered an unwanted relic of the Noughties), Anne rewrote the narrative, transforming pitchside style with a dash of Hollywood splendour.

A week later, the 42-year-old was back in the jersey, having shelved the awards ceremony gilded gowns and FROW fashion show knee-high boots for an Arsenal team jersey.

In a video which was shared via Instagram, Anne could be seen smiling from ear to ear while singing The Angel, one of the club's anthems. A fashionable fan indeed.