Nicola Coughlan's powder pink suit is a lesson in sophisticated style

Those in the fashion sphere will understand the sheer power that comes with an impeccably tailored suit.

A timeless classic like no other, which has stood the test of time throughout generations, loved and worn on repeat by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Hailey Bieber, Zendaya and now, Bridgerton star, Nicola Coughlan.

By no means a ‘safe’ player in the style sphere (did you see her recent Robert Wun Couture gown?) Nicola perfected power dressing in all forms on Thursday night to attend a British Vogue and Netflix event held at London's 1 Hotel.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Blush pink is a favourite colourway for the Bridgerton actress

For the opulent yet intimate event, Nicola opted for a sleek suiting style in the dreamiest shade of powder pink. Both the blazer and wide-leg, somewhat oversized trousers oozed effortless sophistication.

The suit in question was created by French fashion house Nina Ricci and featured black velvet cuffs and collar accents, which tied in perfectly with the matching singular button.

To dress down the satin suiting look, Nicola layered a simple, plunging neckline bodysuit in jet black underneath.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Nicola's glam complimented the power-dressing moment perfectly

Keeping on theme for the evening, Nicola wore her blonde locks down in a softly waved middle part style while her makeup was glowy with a subtle dramatic eye.

When it comes to nailing event dressing, nobody quite does it like the 38-year-old Irish actress. Just last week she made a strong case for the Little Black Dress, styling a Balenciaga mini with sheer tights and a set of fashion's favourite platform Marc Jacobs Kiki Boots.

© WireImage Nicola's colour choice for the occasion screamed spring in more ways than one

Prior to that she schooled us in spring dressing, donning a custom-made Mithridate lime green sequin midi dress and a cosy pink knit to attend the 8th Canneseries International Festival in Cannes.

No matter the occasion, Nicola has proved her stance on style is fun, flirty and above all else, 100% her.