Nicola Coughlan takes style cues from Princess Diana, championing an effortless spring styling hack

For lovers of bold colourways, floaty fabrics, statement sunglasses and dreamy dresses, spring is without a doubt the most favoured season for fashion.

Though a rather tricky time of year to style for, due to the ever-changing weather, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan just showed off a simple hack that's both chic and practical.

© WireImage Nicola's colour choice for the occasion screamed spring in more ways than one

Spotted at the 8th Canneseries International Festival in Cannes, France on Monday afternoon, the 38-year-old dazzled in a lime green strapless sequin midi dress, which she styled with a blush pink knit jumper worn tied around her shoulders for a touch of warmth.

Nicola, who is known for her role as Penelope Featherington in the Netflix hit, wore the colourful and practical ensemble to accept the Prix Konbini de l'Engagement award for “individuals who are actively making positive change beyond the television industry.”

© Getty Images The simple hack instantly elevates any look

As it was a celebratory occasion, Nicola wore a set of metallic silver pointed-toe pumps to add a touch of glamour, a pair of striking cat eye shaped sunglasses and scooped her blonde tresses into a messy updo with face-framing bangs left out.

© Getty Images Alexa is the queen of effortless layering

Wearing a knit number over your shoulder is by no means groundbreaking, just ask Alexa Chung, who rarely steps out of her North London abode without some form of layer tied around her neck or shoulders.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Princess Diana will forever be a style muse

Not to mention, style mogul of the century, Princess Diana, often championed the styling hack throughout her tenure as the Princess of Wales, spotted on multiple occasions throughout the 80s with a colourful option worn over her extensive blouse collection.

If ever in doubt of what the weather might be like, take a leaf out of Nicola, Alexa and Lady Diana’s little black book of styling hacks and bring a light knit layer wherever you go to ensure you remain ready for the weather while remaining overtly chic.