Nicola Coughlan tries the 'no trousers' trend for her red carpet debut with boyfriend Jake Dunn

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is one of the rare actors whose style off-screen is as exciting to behold as the dramatic period gowns she wears in the hit Netflix show.

Known for her penchant for polished yet playful fashion choices, the Derry Girls star delivered a masterclass in contemporary tailoring at the BAFTA TV and Craft Awards in London.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Nicola Coughlan attends a BAFTA event in a no-trouser ensemble

For the event, Nicola opted to eschew trousers altogether, hopping on our favourite recent 'no trousers' trend, instead plumping for micro shorts teamed with an immaculately tailored blazer, and best of all, an absolutely huge mesh bow that fell all the way to her feet.

We've got sleek minimalism on show here (very Valentino SS25) and a daring silhouette that echoes classic Schiaparelli shapes. Excellent work Nicola.

© BAFTA via Getty Images Another angle of Nicola's incredible outfit

Once relegated to editorial spreads, micro shorts have undergone a renaissance of late, emerging as a tailoring staple for spring/summer 2025. They might make your grandma wince, but we think they elevate any ensemble into top tier sartorial status and we are stocking up ASAP.

© PA Images via Getty Images Jake Dunn and Nicola Coughlan at the BAFTA event

Nicola's red carpet appearance isn't just exciting because of her cracking ensemble, it also marks the first time that she has walked the red carpet with her boyfriend Jake Dunn. *Everyone say ahhh*

The event was hosted at the V&A Museum in London - not a bad spot for date night. The event - the the BAFTA TV and TV Craft awards nominees party - marked the start of the celebrations for this year's nominees and guests were treated to Mediterranean cuisine and Taittinger champagne. Sounds delicious.

Who is Jake Dunn?

© Getty Images for BAFTA Jake Dunn attends the BAFTA Television and Television Craft Nominees' Party

Jake Dunn is an actor who was first spotted with Nicola back in August 2024, but this BAFTA appearance marks their first red carpet event as a duo, which is very exciting. In February this year, Nicola hard launched her new boyfriend on Instagram with a sweet birthday post.

Jake is an actor with Disney+ show Renegade Nell under his belt, and William Tell, a movie that also stars Ben Kingsley and premiered earlier this year.