Nicola Coughlan stuns in a dramatic wedding gown on the red carpet

When she's not playing the role of Penelope Featherington in Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan is slaying the day away with her stellar wardrobe choices both on and off the red carpet.

The 38-year-old actress (or, as her Instagram bio says, 'Small Irish Acting Person'), attended the 8th annual Canneseries International festival in Cannes, France on Monday, where she received a prestigious award which recognises her consistent advocacy for social injustice.

Dressed for the occasion, she stunned in a dramatic, ivory Robert Wun Couture gown designed to resemble a peace lily, featuring a strapless silhouette and sculptural neckline, complete with an off-the-shoulder stole with a train, and the look would make the coolest wedding dress.

© WireImage Nicola Coughlan stunned in Robert Wun during the 8th Canneseries International Festival

Pushing the boundaries of fashion is her red carpet bread and butter. From her sculpted lavender mini dress and dramatic satin red duvet jacket from Sara Mrad Couture, to the Harris Reed black velvet maxi dress and showstopping black and gold headpiece she wore in 2023, many of her best fashion moments have been impressively experimental.

At Monday's event, Nicola was rewarded with the Konbini Commitment Award, an achievement given to "talent who have distinguished themselves by the artistic quality and societal, innovative and/or revolutionary dimension of their work," the Cannesseries website explains.

© Getty Images She won the Konbini Commitment Award

The evening prior, she dazzled in a lime green strapless sequin midi dress, which she styled with a blush pink knit jumper worn tied around her shoulders for a touch of warmth. H! Fashion's Orion Scott explains the look was reminiscent of the late style icon Princess Diana, who "often championed the styling hack throughout her tenure as the Princess of Wales, spotted on multiple occasions throughout the 80s with a colourful option worn over her extensive blouse collection."

Honestly? We think Lady Di would have been a fan of both Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan, thanks to her constant humanitarian efforts and charity initiatives.