Nicola Coughlan's little black dress and platform heels ooze classic cool-girl chic

Fashion trends ebb and flow quicker than we can say 'wardrobe makeover'... It's often hard to keep up.

While some looks enjoy a fleeting moment in the spotlight before disappearing into the depths of the fashion archives, others transcend seasons, reigning supreme year after year. Enter the little black dress - a sartorial staple so iconic, it truly stands the test of time.

Effortlessly elegant, endlessly versatile and universally flattering, the LBD remains the ultimate wardrobe hero. And Nicola Coughlan just offered a masterclass in how to give it the coolest twist.

The Bridgerton star stepped out in London to co-host an intimate dinner with haircare brand Olaplex, joined by an ultra-chic guest list of fashion designers, hairstylists, actors and creatives. For the occasion, she wore a fitted black mini dress with voluminous sleeves - a piece that oozed classic glamour.

© Jed Cullen /Dave Benett/Getty Im Nicola Coughlan posed with Bel Powley at the Olaplex dinner in London

Opaque black tights and Marc Jacobs’ cult-adored 'Kiki' statement platform boots - complete with rows of grungey buckles, injected a cool-girl approved edge.

According to fashion historians, it was Coco Chanel who first invented the little black dress. One of the designer's sketches was featured in Vogue's 1926 issue, and it was expected to "become sort of a uniform for all women of taste". The most accurate fashion prediction of all time?

© Jed Cullen /Dave Benett/Getty Im Celebrity hairstylist Halley Brisker was also in attendance

Nicola joined the Olaplex family earlier this year and starred in the brand's 2025 campaign, ‘Designed to Defy'.

On Instagram, the brand explained, "Since day one, we’ve sought to challenge the limits of hair care—to do what others said was impossible. Our groundbreaking bond technology did just that. It healed hair from the inside out and showed the world that beauty and health can coexist. Our new brand campaign, Designed to Defy, captures the fearless spirit that helped us change hair care forever."

The lesson? Don't store your black dresses away. Nicola has proved they're still a go-to for the warm-weather season..