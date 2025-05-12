Nicola Coughlan perfects red carpet dressing alongside look-alike sister 

When it comes to opulent occasionwear that oozes It-girl glamour, Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan nails it every time.

Over the past few weeks, the Irish actress has stepped out on multiple occasions in a series of fully fledged fashionable ‘fits, but her most recent might just be our favourite.

The 38-year-old dressed to impress to attend the 2025 TV BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday night.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Nicola perfected elegant red carpet dressing for the event

Calling on one of her favourite British fashion designers, Richard Quinn, to create her a custom gown, Nicola perfected tonal dressing in a black and white look.

As expected, the two-tone ensemble was far from simple or boring. The majority of the dress, which featured a waist fitted pleated skirt was made from ethereal black lace, while the bodice consisted of voluminous white flowers made from a dreamy structured material.

© WireImage For makeup, the Irish actress opted for a sun-kissed blush look

To add an added layer of elegance to the red carpet look, Nicola added a set of classic black pump heels and wore her blonde hair up in a side-parted high ponytail.

© PA Images via Getty Images Nicola and Clodagh could be twins

Nicolas' evening was made all the more special thanks to her sister Clodagh Coughlan, who joined her as her date for the night. Clodagh took style notes from her famous sister, settling on a sophisticated white halterneck midi dress, open-toe metallic silver heels and a swooping loosely curled side part hairstyle.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Name a more stlish sibling duo...

The stylish sister duo were all smiles for the award ceremony red carpet, both spotted holding hands and wearing matching oval sunglasses to pose for a selection of photographs.

Nicola, who is known for playing the role of Penelope Featherington in Netflix’s hit period drama series, Bridgerton, was nominated for the Memorable Moment Award; however, she unfortunately lost out to Strictly Come Dancing in the public vote.

Though Nicola might not have taken home a glossy mantlepiece accessory, she and her look-alike sister most definitely won the award for the most stylish siblings to walk the red carpet.