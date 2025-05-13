6 Independent Australian brands to have firmly on your SS25 radar 

The Australian fashion scene has long operated on an offbeat schedule due to its opposite seasons compared to the global north.

While major fashion capitals like Paris, New York, and Milan debut collections months ahead, Australia’s designers often followed behind, aligning with their own spring-summer timeline.

This seasonal lag meant less visibility and fewer international opportunities for Australian designers. However, the industry is finally catching up. With digital platforms leveling the playing field and a growing global interest in laid-back, coastal aesthetics, Australian labels are gaining traction online - and for good reason.

Brands have started to sync more closely with international calendars, making waves beyond their sun-soaked shores. Names like Alémais and Aje pepper major online retailers - bringing dopamine-inducing Aussie dress cafes to the UK (who so desperately needs it.)

Discover the best Australian brands to know about for SS25 and inject your wardrobe with a touch of dazzle from down under.

6 independent Australian brands to know:

Alémais Alémais is an Australian fashion brand founded by Lesleigh Jermanus, blending sunny bold design with sustainability. Established in 2021, the beloved label offers original-print pieces crafted from low-impact textiles, collaborating with global artisans to create contemporary wardrobes that celebrate cultural heritage and environmental responsibility.



Aje Aje is an Australian fashion label founded in 2008 by Adrian Norris and Edwina Forest. The brand blends coastal and urban aesthetics, offering a mix of essentials and statement pieces with a dollop of pastel perfection. Inspired by its founders' artistic backgrounds, Aje emphasises craftsmanship, with hand-painted prints and natural fabrics defining each collection.



Misha Sparkle, silhouette and sequins - Misha is an Australian brand to have firmly on your radar. Established in 2013 by creative director Michelle Aznavorian, the label merges strong silhouettes with sensual draping, crafting ready-to-wear pieces that embody timeless and ethereal femininity. Drawing inspiration from classical elements, Misha's collection is perfect for smart summer soirées.

SIR. Specialising in minimalist wardrobe essentials - separates, intimates, and ready-to-wear pieces, SIR. is a label that's easy to love. Using ethically sourced, high-quality fabrics. SIR. embodies a modern aesthetic championed by founders Nikki Campbell and Sophie Coote, who established the brand in 2014.



Bec and Bridge Bec + Bridge, founded in 2003 by Becky Cooper and Bridget Yorston, is an Australian label revered for sleek, elegantly sleek designs. Celebrating confidence and femininity, the brand offers bold, formal pieces that are timeless and wearable. Locally made in Sydney, it values ethical production and sustainable practices through eco-conscious materials and a transparent supply chain. A win for the planet, a win for our wardrobes.