What to pack for a dreamy escape to Greece

Greece has long captivated the crème de la crème of cool girls.

From Joni Mitchell’s wanderlust-infused lyrics to Meryl Streep frolicking through the pebbled streets of Skopelos, pop culture’s passionate affair with Balkan beauty never seems to fade.

The same very much applies to fashion. While Greece is often considered something of a sartorial underdog (with designers such as Mary Katrantzou flying the flag for Greek fashion design), the country boasts a distinctive style that is easy to lean into when visiting.

Aegean blue and white colour schemes dominate the country’s aesthetic, which is further peppered by ethereal, floaty silhouettes reminiscent of Ancient Greek style. Free-flowing drapery, natural fibres (especially lightweight linen), geometric prints, nautical motifs and gold jewellery effortlessly tap into the spirit of Greek style - making packing for your next Grecian getaway a breeze.

Naturally, swimwear is a must. Airy pareos, sarongs and crochet make for blissful beach-ready looks - primed to enhance any sun-kissed glow (be it natural or a cheeky pre-holiday spray.)

Daytime attire calls for more practical pieces - shirts, shorts and sundresses that are suitable for sightseeing, while sunset-painted evenings require a touch of after-hours glamour. Think silk halter-neck dresses, flecks of metallics, slinky Mediterranean prints and chunky bejewelled earrings.

Greece has a distinctive, effortlessly elegant aesthetic that combines natural beauty, Mediterranean charm, and timeless simplicity. Whether you're headed to the Cyclades (like Santorini or Mykonos), Athens, or the Peloponnese, here's how to channel the Greek aesthetic and what to wear.

Our top Greece holiday essentials SS25:

Summer Banana Embellished Raffia Tote Chloé Chloé's tote features an open, breezy design, skillfully crocheted from natural raffia. The front showcases the brand's name delicately embroidered in flowing cursive, while gold-tone charms add a touch of elegance. It's the perfect companion for spontaneous beach outing - just toss in your favourite book, sunglasses, and a small towel. £890.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Hartley Dress Reformation A breezy summer dress in white is top priority for Greek sojourns. Our choice would be this sweet number by Reformation, perfect for pairing with some 90s-inspired kitten heel mules or chunky sandals. £198.00 AT REFORMATION

Vinca Loco Sparkle Triangle Bikini Set Triangl Triangl is back and better than ever. This classic gingham bikini marries Grecian tones with a classic triangle cut - ideal for beachside lounging with some gyros in hand. £99.00 AT TRIANGL

Ballerimu Satin Mules Manolo Blahnik The prettiest pair of shoes we ever did see, Manolo Blahnik's baby blue mules are luxury personified. Tackle the cobbled Greek streets with effortless ease in these feminine flats, which pair perfectly with gold jewellery and capri pants. £615.00 AT MYTHERESA

Off-White Flowers Richelieu Euroflax Premium Linen Blouse Farm Rio More white linen? Why not. The quintessential Greek look, crisp yet breezy linen is ideal for bracing the Mediterranean heat. Farm Rio's delicate floral blouse is a delightful gem, complete with dainty embroidery and a square neckline. £240.00 AT FARM RIO

Lace Eyelet Midi Skirt Lace Eyelet Midi Skirt My Mum Made It Introducing My Mum Made It - the hot new independant brand to have on your radar. The label's sweet midi skirt is breezy and blissfully classic, crafted from 100 per cotton for a soft finish. £132.00 AT MY MUM MADE IT

Printed Silk-Twill and Leather Bucket Bag Pucci Embrace siren style with a helping hand from Pucci. The oceanic palette of this glamorous piece will match the glimmer of the Aegean sea, while making for an elegant after-hours statement. Plus it's 50 per cent off - so you're basically saving money. £435.00 AT THE OUTNET

Rey Striped Crochet Beach Dress Bananhot A dreamy beach-ready thrown-on, this crochet number by Bananhot oozed Greek glamour with its apt blue-white colour palette. Showcasing a mini silhouette with fluted sleeves, this piece will become your poolside hero in no time. £240.00 AT MYTHERESA

Printed Cotton and Silk Beach Cover-Up Versace Serve up some Mamma Mia magic with a touch of Versace. The house's seascape printed pareo can be effortlessly flung on following blissful tanning seasons on the sand. Popping to and from your nearest beach bar has never looked so stylish. £310.00 AT MYTHERESA

Dionysus Cuff YSSO YSSO is the Greek demi-fine jewellery brand to know. The label is brimming with striking gold jewels that will take any out-of-office look to new heights. With its curved silhouette and shimmering gleam, the Dionysius Cuff caught our attention. £320.00 AT YSSO

One-Shoulder Lamé Beach Cover-Up Missoni Shimmering in the sunlight, Missoni’s one-shoulder lamé cover-up brings effortless glamour to beachwear. Its fluid silhouette and metallic finish capture the essence of luxe summer style. Add to bag with immediate effect. £630.00 AT MYTHERESA

Ilse Mini Dress Rixo Crafted from luxurious silk, the fluid silhouette and hand-painted floral print of Rixo's teal gem evokes a sense of bohemian chic. Sensational for sun-soaked evenings or garden soirées, this mini dress combines vintage-inspired charm with contemporary flair. Pair with strappy sandals and delicate jewellery to complete the look. £235.00 AT RIXO

Sloane White And Blue Doodle Neck Scarf Wax London Another piece crafted with Grecian hues in mind, Wax London's silky scarf features a playful white and blue doodle print, adding a touch of whimsy to any outfit. Crafted from lightweight viscose, it's versatile enough to be styled as a headband, neckerchief, or accessory for bags. £25.00 AT WAX LONDON

How we chose:

Style : We've selected an array of ethereal yet sensual pieces to amp up the glam during your Greek holiday.

: We've selected an array of ethereal yet sensual pieces to amp up the glam during your Greek holiday. Price: With prices starting from £25, we've included a range of stylish, sustainable pieces for all.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.