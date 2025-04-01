Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Only Sienna Miller could pull off a Canadian Tuxedo and weird shoes combo
Subscribe
Only Sienna Miller could pull off a Canadian Tuxedo and weird shoes combo
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sav

Only Sienna Miller could pull off a Canadian Tuxedo and weird shoes combo

The actress wore a perfect spring outfit you’ll want to copy immediately

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sienna Miller, aka the poster girl for effortless bohemian chic, has struck again with another look that prioritised relaxed elegance and timeless chic.

At her sister Savannah Miller’s Bridal Ballerina Breakfast at the Four Seasons in Tower Bridge, London, the actress plumped for head-to-toe denim in a striking two-piece (we spy a long length duster jacket.)

Undoubtedly 70s in influence (clock the paisley shirt), the actress elevated the classic fabric by teaming it with carefully curated textures and unlikely accessories. 

She opted for a brown suede bag (our current obsession), and we’d like to take a moment or two to please dwell on the shoes. 

ienna Miller, a blonde woman with fair skin, stands in front of a bright, windowed backdrop adorned with fresh spring flowers. She wears a floor-length denim duster coat layered over high-waisted, wide-leg jeans and a sheer, paisley-print blouse. Her outfit is cinched at the waist with a brown leather belt. She carries a soft tan suede shoulder bag and wears brown suede Mary Jane-ballet flats adorned with subtle embellishments. Her wavy hair cascades effortlessly over her shoulders, and her makeup is kept natural and radiant. The setting is a sunlit indoor space with panoramic city views in the background, lending a dreamy, ethereal quality to the moment. Miller’s latest look is a testament to the staying power of timeless textures and silhouettes. A blend of 1970s nostalgia and contemporary ease, her double denim ensemble—anchored by luxe suede accents—feels like a modern classic in the making. As always, her ability to marry effortless cool with quiet luxury is what keeps her at the forefront of fashion inspiration.© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sav
ienna Miller attends Savannah Miller's Bridal Ballerina Breakfast at the Four Seasons Tower Bridge

One of the most distinctive elements of Sienna’s look was undoubtedly her footwear; having foregone a predictable boot or trainer, she opted for a Mary Jane-ballet flat hybrid.

Combining the soft femininity of ballet flats with the action-ready energy of Mary Janes, we’re dubbing this shoe a grown-up take on the divisive ballet sneaker.

Savannah Miller and Sienna Miller at the event, Savannah is wearing a brown stripey maxi dress that is off the shoulder and ruched across the body© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sav
Savannah Miller and Sienna Miller

While some of us might be reluctant to commit to the ribbon laced trainers that have Gen Z in their clutches (we must confess, we’re big fans), this slightly unorthodox shoe choice nods in their direction without being too attention-seeking.

As Sienna demonstrates, they look glorious with denim but they would also fare well with mini dresses and bare legs when summer eventually grinds into action. 

Sienna and Savannah Miller with their mum Jo. Jo is wearing a cream blouse with tie neck detail and a pair of cream trousers© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sav
Sienna and Savannah Miller with their mum Jo

The event was a family affair with Savannah and Sienna’s Mum Jo popping by (good looks run in this gene pool we see), as well as Sienna’s partner Oli Green (wearing a lovely suede jacket) and her lookalike 11-year-old daughter Marlowe Sturridge.

Marlowe's dad is ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge, who now dates the equally fashionable Alexa Chung. 

Sienna, you will always be our perennial muse, and once again, we thank you for your service. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More