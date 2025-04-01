Only Sienna Miller could pull off a Canadian Tuxedo and weird shoes combo

Sienna Miller, aka the poster girl for effortless bohemian chic, has struck again with another look that prioritised relaxed elegance and timeless chic.

At her sister Savannah Miller’s Bridal Ballerina Breakfast at the Four Seasons in Tower Bridge, London, the actress plumped for head-to-toe denim in a striking two-piece (we spy a long length duster jacket.)

Undoubtedly 70s in influence (clock the paisley shirt), the actress elevated the classic fabric by teaming it with carefully curated textures and unlikely accessories.

She opted for a brown suede bag (our current obsession), and we’d like to take a moment or two to please dwell on the shoes.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sav ienna Miller attends Savannah Miller's Bridal Ballerina Breakfast at the Four Seasons Tower Bridge

One of the most distinctive elements of Sienna’s look was undoubtedly her footwear; having foregone a predictable boot or trainer, she opted for a Mary Jane-ballet flat hybrid.

Combining the soft femininity of ballet flats with the action-ready energy of Mary Janes, we’re dubbing this shoe a grown-up take on the divisive ballet sneaker.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sav Savannah Miller and Sienna Miller

While some of us might be reluctant to commit to the ribbon laced trainers that have Gen Z in their clutches (we must confess, we’re big fans), this slightly unorthodox shoe choice nods in their direction without being too attention-seeking.

As Sienna demonstrates, they look glorious with denim but they would also fare well with mini dresses and bare legs when summer eventually grinds into action.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sav Sienna and Savannah Miller with their mum Jo

The event was a family affair with Savannah and Sienna’s Mum Jo popping by (good looks run in this gene pool we see), as well as Sienna’s partner Oli Green (wearing a lovely suede jacket) and her lookalike 11-year-old daughter Marlowe Sturridge.

Marlowe's dad is ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge, who now dates the equally fashionable Alexa Chung.

Sienna, you will always be our perennial muse, and once again, we thank you for your service.