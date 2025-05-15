Kaia Gerber’s Baywatch-inspired swimsuit is a must-have for summer

It seems that the Crawford-Gerber gene pool continues to strengthen day by day.

Hollywood offspring Kaia and Presley Gerber have clearly inherited their mother’s penchant for unmatched camera etiquette, putting their model-worthy features to good use for both campaigns and runway shows.

Proving her It-girl status once again, youngest sibling Kaia turned out a beautiful Baywatch moment - while starring in a campaign for activewear brand Vuori alongside her famous family.

© Vuori Model Kaia embraced her Cali-girl identity

The model was photographed posing on the sand-swathed shores of Malibu in a cherry red swimsuit - lying on the beach with her endlessly long legs kicked up in the air in a playful stance.

She beamed at the camera while striking the fun pose, allowing her brunette mermaid waves to blow in the gentle California breeze.

Kaia’s look was topped off with some crimson ankle socks and a pair of Adidas Sambas in the cream and collegiate orange colourway.

© Vuori The daughter of Cindy Crawford posed on the beach

Lensed by Cass Bird and styled by Geraldine Saglio, the campaign was led creatively by the Californian clan, spotlighting their favourite looks from Vuori’s 2025 collection, including coastal chic casualwear, breezy silhouettes and more. “It was important to us to collaborate with people who could authentically capture both the spirit of Vuori and our family dynamic. Cass and Geraldine were the perfect partners,” the family unit noted.

Speaking of the exciting collaboration, Kaia said: “Vuori has redefined what everyday style can look and feel like. It undoes the seams between effortless and ease. I love that I can go from a workout to a meeting. It is clothing as a return to self.”

“This official partnership with the Gerber family marks an exciting milestone for Vuori that’s been years in the making,” said Vuori Founder and CEO Joe Kudla. “It began when Rande Gerber discovered Vuori in a small Malibu boutique and reached out, sharing our passion for what we’re building. A genuine friendship followed, rooted in mutual respect and shared values, and now we’re excited to take that connection even further. Kaia and Cindy are natural muses for Vuori’s women’s collection, embodying strength, style, and modern femininity.”