Kaia Gerber redefines off-duty cool in slogan baby tee and boxer short combo

According to Kaia Gerber, hot girls can read - which is just as well considering she has a book club dedicated to celebrating literature.

On Monday, the 23-year-old once again promoted her merchandise online, announcing a highly anticipated restock. Taking to social media to share a series of nonchalant snaps, the model championed her brainchild, Library Science, sporting a pale pink baby tee displaying the aforementioned phrase.

The daughter of Cindy Crawford posed in the Gen Z-approved piece, which she paired with some stretchy boxer shorts in a pale grey hue. She completed her low-key look by wearing her hair down in Malibu-inspired beach waves and accessorising with some oval-shaped tortoiseshell reading glasses.

© @kaiagerber Kaia Gerber championed her book club's merchandise

Kaia initially shared the news of her new T-shirt drop last month, writing: “new @libraryscience baby tees based on @alyssareeder and my dating requirements & yes we’re calling it the bare minimum.”

The model’s inner circle were quick to flock to her comments section. Elsa Hosk, Lila Moss, Camilla Morone, Tommy Dorfman and Meghan Roche, to name a famous few.

© @kaiagerber The model announced a restock online

When it comes to at-home cosy vibes, Kaia and her cool-girl wardrobe reign supreme. Earlier this month, the bookworm beauty enjoyed some time soaking up the California sunshine from her Malibu home.

In the post, the Bottoms actress could be seen lying on the bed with her dog Milo, while sporting an off-the-shoulder number featuring a crisp white palette and broderie anglaise detailing. The piece, which elegantly fell off her arms in a slouchy-chic manner, looked like the work of cult brand DÔEN, whose designs take inspiration from the breezy California coast.

Kaia captioned the post: “i honestly believe that i could survive in hell if i had a crush on someone there,” which attracted the attention of fellow Hollywood insiders such as Emily Ratajkowski, Gracie Abrams, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Kate Hudson and Brandon Flynn.