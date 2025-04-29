Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kaia Gerber redefines off-duty cool in slogan baby tee and boxer short combo
Kaia Gerber redefines off-duty cool in slogan baby tee and boxer short combo
kaia gerber in a black bomber jacket

Kaia Gerber redefines off-duty cool in slogan baby tee and boxer short combo

The model promoted her book club and its latest merch drop 

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
According to Kaia Gerber, hot girls can read - which is just as well considering she has a book club dedicated to celebrating literature.

On Monday, the 23-year-old once again promoted her merchandise online, announcing a highly anticipated restock. Taking to social media to share a series of nonchalant snaps, the model championed her brainchild, Library Science, sporting a pale pink baby tee displaying the aforementioned phrase.

The daughter of Cindy Crawford posed in the Gen Z-approved piece, which she paired with some stretchy boxer shorts in a pale grey hue. She completed her low-key look by wearing her hair down in Malibu-inspired beach waves and accessorising with some oval-shaped tortoiseshell reading glasses. 

Kaia Gerber championed her book club's merchandise
Kaia Gerber championed her book club's merchandise

Kaia initially shared the news of her new T-shirt drop last month, writing: “new @libraryscience baby tees based on @alyssareeder and my dating requirements & yes we’re calling it the bare minimum.”

The model’s inner circle were quick to flock to her comments section. Elsa Hosk, Lila Moss, Camilla Morone, Tommy Dorfman and Meghan Roche, to name a famous few.

The model announced a restock online
The model announced a restock online

When it comes to at-home cosy vibes, Kaia and her cool-girl wardrobe reign supreme. Earlier this month, the bookworm beauty enjoyed some time soaking up the California sunshine from her Malibu home.

In the post, the Bottoms actress could be seen lying on the bed with her dog Milo, while sporting an off-the-shoulder number featuring a crisp white palette and broderie anglaise detailing. The piece, which elegantly fell off her arms in a slouchy-chic manner, looked like the work of cult brand DÔEN, whose designs take inspiration from the breezy California coast.

Kaia captioned the post: “i honestly believe that i could survive in hell if i had a crush on someone there,” which attracted the attention of fellow Hollywood insiders such as Emily Ratajkowski, Gracie Abrams, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Kate Hudson and Brandon Flynn.

