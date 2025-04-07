Kaia Gerber is a real-life fairy in dreamy broderie anglaise look

Spring has sprung across the globe and the fashionistas among us are primed to debut their seasonal wardrobes.

One of which is none other than Kaia Gerber, who is soaking up the California sunshine from her Malibu home.

Over the weekend, the model treated her loyal legion of followers to a spring-ready image carousel via social media, which included some of her latest looks for all to fawn over.

In the post, Kaia could be seen lying on the bed with her dog Milo, while sporting an off-the-shoulder number featuring a crisp white palette and broderie anglaise detailing. The piece, which elegantly fell off her arms in a slouchy-chic manner, looked like the work of cult brand DÔEN, whose designs take inspiration from the breezy California coast.

The daughter of Cindy Crawford added a smart spin to her romantic attire but accessorising with some black 90s-style reading glasses - perfect for her favourite pastime that inspired the launch of her book club Library Science.

She wore her silky brunette waves down loose with a middle parting, going without makeup for the at-home snap.

© Instagram /@kaiagerber Kaia has been busy releasing new Library Science merch

Kaia captioned the post: “i honestly believe that i could survive in hell if i had a crush on someone there,” which attracted the attention of fellow Hollywood insiders such as Emily Ratajkowski, Gracie Abrams, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Kate Hudson and Brandon Flynn.

The Versace muse has been busy championing her brand during the past few weeks. Last Tuesday, she took to social media once again, sporting some new merchandise from her cool-girl book club brand.

The west coast native shared a series of selfies that spotlighted the piece - a pale pink baby tee featuring a cropped silhouette and a slogan which read ‘hot/can read.’

She paired the playful garment with some low-rise shorts in an off-white hue, elevating her look with her beloved reading glasses - which are slowly becoming her hero piece.