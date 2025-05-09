Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kaia Gerber channels her supermodel mum in classic 90s tank and jeans
Kaia Gerber at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images)Kaia Gerber at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones in a white gucci gown© WWD via Getty Images

The Valentino muse paid homage to her mother Cindy Crawford via her casual attire

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
It goes without saying that the Gerber-Crawford DNA pool is unmatched.

On Thursday, 90s supermodel Cindy Crawford took to social media to share a sweet image of her two children, Kaia and Presley Gerber, much to the delight of fashion enthusiasts across the board.

In the snap, Kaia could be seen coolly sporting a simple black tank top which was paired with some low-rise straight-leg jeans in a dark wash with a rolled cuff. The denim slacks were secured by a thick chocolate brown belt in smooth leather, adding a touch of early Aughts charm to the sleek, timeless look.

Kaia and Presley Gerber embracing for a sibling snap© @kaiagerber
She completed her casual attire by slipping into some black leather ballet flats, wearing her freshly dyed dark hair down in tumbling mermaid waves. The model beamed at her older brother Presley, who opted for a classic white tee, layered under a black zip-up jacket, black trousers and Nike lace-up sneakers in an ivory colourway with black ticks.

Cindy captioned the sibling snap: “This morning before our @todayshow segment!” 

The gerber family smiling in the car before an appearance on the Today Show© @cindycrawford
Clearly, 23-year-old Kaia has taken a leaf out of her mother’s style book, leaning into her 90s staple pieces such as tank tops, slouchy denim and simple style that Cindy championed during her modelling heyday.

The Gerber-Crawford clan have been making the most of time spent together in recent months. Last week, it was announced that the family had become the face of Vuori’s spring/summer 2025 campaign. The news was announced via a stunning beachside campaign shared on social media to celebrate the partnership.  

Lensed by Cass Bird and styled by Geraldine Saglio, the campaign was led creatively by the Californian clan, spotlighting their favourite looks from Vuori’s 2025 collection, including coastal chic casualwear, breezy silhouettes and more. “It was important to us to collaborate with people who could authentically capture both the spirit of Vuori and our family dynamic. Cass and Geraldine were the perfect partners,” the family unit noted.

