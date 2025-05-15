Eva Longoria's fitted mini dress is the epitome of sleek style

In the past few days, it has become overly apparent that Eva Longoria is solidifying herself a top spot amongst the fashion elite.
Currently in Cannes for the 78th Cannes Film Festival, the Desperate Housewives star has been stepping out day after day in a plethora of high-fashion flared looks, but her most recent might just be our favourite.
Just hours before she walked the Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning red carpet in her mermaid-core, blue sequin Elie Saab FW25 Couture gown, she was spotted strutting around the cobblestone streets in a figure-hugging mini dress.
The stylish 50-year-old oozed sophistication, the wrap-style khaki green mini fitting her impeccable figure like a glove. To give a touch of glam to the laid-back yet seriously chic look, Eva added a pair of Jimmy Choo’s ‘Minny’ heels in metallic gold and wore her long brunette locks up in a messy bun.
If you’re a fashion obsessive like us, it’s likely that you’re well up to date on all the best-dressed moments from the annual event, Eva’s wardrobe choices in particular standing out from the crowd.
Earlier in the week, she turned heads in the lobby of the Hotel Martinez in a nude-toned, plunging sequin midi dress. Soon after, she was then spotted out and about in a slinky, figure-hugging butter yellow dress from Australian fashion house, Anna Quan.
When she’s not soaking up the south east of France, the Hollywood heavyweight has been walking the red carpet in a slew of dazzling gowns.
To celebrate the opening ceremony and 'Partir Un Jour' screening, she opted for a champagne-toned, strapless beaded gown with black velvet waist accents and a giant bow feature from Tamara Ralph’s SS25 Couture collection.
The sleek strapless style perfectly adhered to the festival's new and opinion-dividing dress code rules, Eva setting the bar seriously high for all other attendees.