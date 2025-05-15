Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Eva Longoria's fitted mini dress is the epitome of sleek style
Eva Longoria attends the "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France© Getty Images

The Desperate Housewives star is currently in Cannes for the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
In the past few days, it has become overly apparent that Eva Longoria is solidifying herself a top spot amongst the fashion elite.

Currently in Cannes for the 78th Cannes Film Festival, the Desperate Housewives star has been stepping out day after day in a plethora of high-fashion flared looks, but her most recent might just be our favourite. 

Just hours before she walked the Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning red carpet in her mermaid-core, blue sequin Elie Saab FW25 Couture gown, she was spotted strutting around the cobblestone streets in a figure-hugging mini dress. 

Eva Longoria is seen during day two of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France in a wrap green dress and heels © GC Images
The stylish actress spent the day talking to fans

The stylish 50-year-old oozed sophistication, the wrap-style khaki green mini fitting her impeccable figure like a glove. To give a touch of glam to the laid-back yet seriously chic look, Eva added a pair of Jimmy Choo’s ‘Minny’ heels in metallic gold and wore her long brunette locks up in a messy bun. 

Eva Longoria is seen during day two of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France in a green khaki wrap dress© GC Images
The khaki green shade complemented Eva's silky brunette hair perfectly

If you’re a fashion obsessive like us, it’s likely that you’re well up to date on all the best-dressed moments from the annual event, Eva’s wardrobe choices in particular standing out from the crowd. 

Eva Longoria is seen at Hotel Martinez during day one of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France wearing a nude toned sequin midi dress© GC Images
Eva styled the bold dress with a set of strappy heels in the same dusky hue
Eva Longoria is seen at Hotel Martinez during day one of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France wearing a butter-yellow dress and sunglasses© GC Images
We will most definitely be re-creating this look for our own summer vacation

Earlier in the week, she turned heads in the lobby of the Hotel Martinez in a nude-toned, plunging sequin midi dress. Soon after, she was then spotted out and about in a slinky, figure-hugging butter yellow dress from Australian fashion house, Anna Quan. 

When she’s not soaking up the south east of France, the Hollywood heavyweight has been walking the red carpet in a slew of dazzling gowns. 

Eva Longoria attends the opening ceremony red carpet of the 78th Cannes Film Festival Cannes France© Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images
Her red carpet look oozed elegant appeal

To celebrate the opening ceremony and 'Partir Un Jour' screening, she opted for a champagne-toned, strapless beaded gown with black velvet waist accents and a giant bow feature from Tamara Ralph’s SS25 Couture collection. 

The sleek strapless style perfectly adhered to the festival's new and opinion-dividing dress code rules, Eva setting the bar seriously high for all other attendees. 

