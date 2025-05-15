Eva Longoria's fitted mini dress is the epitome of sleek style

In the past few days, it has become overly apparent that Eva Longoria is solidifying herself a top spot amongst the fashion elite.

Currently in Cannes for the 78th Cannes Film Festival, the Desperate Housewives star has been stepping out day after day in a plethora of high-fashion flared looks, but her most recent might just be our favourite.

Just hours before she walked the Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning red carpet in her mermaid-core, blue sequin Elie Saab FW25 Couture gown, she was spotted strutting around the cobblestone streets in a figure-hugging mini dress.

© GC Images The stylish actress spent the day talking to fans

The stylish 50-year-old oozed sophistication, the wrap-style khaki green mini fitting her impeccable figure like a glove. To give a touch of glam to the laid-back yet seriously chic look, Eva added a pair of Jimmy Choo’s ‘Minny’ heels in metallic gold and wore her long brunette locks up in a messy bun.

© GC Images The khaki green shade complemented Eva's silky brunette hair perfectly

If you’re a fashion obsessive like us, it’s likely that you’re well up to date on all the best-dressed moments from the annual event, Eva’s wardrobe choices in particular standing out from the crowd.

© GC Images Eva styled the bold dress with a set of strappy heels in the same dusky hue © GC Images We will most definitely be re-creating this look for our own summer vacation

Earlier in the week, she turned heads in the lobby of the Hotel Martinez in a nude-toned, plunging sequin midi dress. Soon after, she was then spotted out and about in a slinky, figure-hugging butter yellow dress from Australian fashion house, Anna Quan.

When she’s not soaking up the south east of France, the Hollywood heavyweight has been walking the red carpet in a slew of dazzling gowns.

© Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images Her red carpet look oozed elegant appeal

To celebrate the opening ceremony and 'Partir Un Jour' screening, she opted for a champagne-toned, strapless beaded gown with black velvet waist accents and a giant bow feature from Tamara Ralph’s SS25 Couture collection.

The sleek strapless style perfectly adhered to the festival's new and opinion-dividing dress code rules, Eva setting the bar seriously high for all other attendees.