Cannes Film Festival 2025: The best street style looks
Cannes Film Festival 2025: The best street style looks

Check out all the incredible fashion moments from La Croisette this year

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Cannes Film Festival has just kicked off, surely the most glamorous event of the year, where A-listers gather to celebrate the crème de la crème of cinema. 

And while we are poised to see what attendees will wear for premieres this year, given the new rules on nudity and voluminous dresses (boo rules!), we're also enjoying what the stars choose to wear off the red carpet. 

The festival has been running since 1946, and since its inception has seen some of the biggest films in history make their debut.

This year, attendees can enjoy highly anticipated movies such as The Phoenician Scheme by Wes Anderson and Alpha by French filmmaker Julia Ducournau.

So while the A-listers enjoy the cinematic masterpieces, we're here to enjoy the fashion, so let's take a look at the best street style spotted so far at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival...

Bella Hadid wears a white corset top, micro sunglasses and white trousers. She wears beige heels a beige handbag and her hair is in a relaxed up do. © GC Images

Bella Hadid

Everyone's favourite supermodel Bella Hadid debuted blonde hair for the film festival and looked every bit the French 60s bombshell in a white corset top and matching trousers. 

Halle Berry wears black sunglasses, a black metallic fringed cape, black flared trousers and deep red pointed heels. © GC Images

Halle Berry

Iconic actress Halle Berry opted for a sensational black metallic fringed cape teamed with black flared trousers.  

Eva Longoria wears a nude sequin coloured slip dress with matching strappy sandals and bright red lipstick© GC Images

Eva Longoria

Actress Eva Longoria looked sensational in a nude sequin slip dress paired with a bright red lip as she exited the famed Hotel Martinez. 

Heidi Klum wears flared denim dungarees, aviator shades and a green camo print handbag© GC Images

Heidi Klum

We're experiencing something of a denim dungaree renaissance for summer 2025, and supermodel Heidi Klum is the latest celeb to join the ranks.

Andie MacDowell wears a light taupe cropped jacket and matching midi skirt with black mules and a black handbag© GC Images

Andie MacDowell

Our favourite rom com actress and mother of Margaret Qualley, Andie Macdowell wore an immaculate putty coloured two-piece teamed with black accessories.

Shanina Shaik wears a high neck top and matching grey trousers with pointed black heels.© GC Images

Shanina Shaik

We spy a trend! Sleek neutral two-pieces teamed with classic black accessories! Shanina Shaik followed suit for an appearance at the Hotel Martinez.  

Juliette Binoche wears a caramel coloured trench, jeans, deep red knit and loafers and carries a suitcase© WireImage

Juliette Binoche

French actress Juliette Binoche touched down in a travel outfit we want to copy immediately. Classic trench plus burgundy knit, a cracking pair of jeans and co-ordinating loafers. Lovely. 

