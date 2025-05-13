Cannes Film Festival 2025: The best street style looks

Cannes Film Festival has just kicked off, surely the most glamorous event of the year, where A-listers gather to celebrate the crème de la crème of cinema.
And while we are poised to see what attendees will wear for premieres this year, given the new rules on nudity and voluminous dresses (boo rules!), we're also enjoying what the stars choose to wear off the red carpet.
You may also like
The festival has been running since 1946, and since its inception has seen some of the biggest films in history make their debut.
This year, attendees can enjoy highly anticipated movies such as The Phoenician Scheme by Wes Anderson and Alpha by French filmmaker Julia Ducournau.
So while the A-listers enjoy the cinematic masterpieces, we're here to enjoy the fashion, so let's take a look at the best street style spotted so far at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival...
Bella Hadid
Everyone's favourite supermodel Bella Hadid debuted blonde hair for the film festival and looked every bit the French 60s bombshell in a white corset top and matching trousers.
Halle Berry
Iconic actress Halle Berry opted for a sensational black metallic fringed cape teamed with black flared trousers.
Eva Longoria
Actress Eva Longoria looked sensational in a nude sequin slip dress paired with a bright red lip as she exited the famed Hotel Martinez.
Heidi Klum
We're experiencing something of a denim dungaree renaissance for summer 2025, and supermodel Heidi Klum is the latest celeb to join the ranks.