Cannes Film Festival 2025: The best street style looks

Cannes Film Festival has just kicked off, surely the most glamorous event of the year, where A-listers gather to celebrate the crème de la crème of cinema.

And while we are poised to see what attendees will wear for premieres this year, given the new rules on nudity and voluminous dresses (boo rules!), we're also enjoying what the stars choose to wear off the red carpet.

The festival has been running since 1946, and since its inception has seen some of the biggest films in history make their debut.

This year, attendees can enjoy highly anticipated movies such as The Phoenician Scheme by Wes Anderson and Alpha by French filmmaker Julia Ducournau.

So while the A-listers enjoy the cinematic masterpieces, we're here to enjoy the fashion, so let's take a look at the best street style spotted so far at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival...

© GC Images Bella Hadid Everyone's favourite supermodel Bella Hadid debuted blonde hair for the film festival and looked every bit the French 60s bombshell in a white corset top and matching trousers.

© GC Images Halle Berry Iconic actress Halle Berry opted for a sensational black metallic fringed cape teamed with black flared trousers.

© GC Images Eva Longoria Actress Eva Longoria looked sensational in a nude sequin slip dress paired with a bright red lip as she exited the famed Hotel Martinez.

© GC Images Heidi Klum We're experiencing something of a denim dungaree renaissance for summer 2025, and supermodel Heidi Klum is the latest celeb to join the ranks.

© GC Images Andie MacDowell Our favourite rom com actress and mother of Margaret Qualley, Andie Macdowell wore an immaculate putty coloured two-piece teamed with black accessories.

© GC Images Shanina Shaik We spy a trend! Sleek neutral two-pieces teamed with classic black accessories! Shanina Shaik followed suit for an appearance at the Hotel Martinez.