Eva Longoria leans into the butter-yellow trend in figure-hugging midi dress

Butter-yellow continues to reign supreme in the world of fashion and by the looks of Eva Longoria and her enviable Cannes Film Festival wardrobe, it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Spotted out and about in the serene French Riviera resort town on Tuesday, the Desperate Housewives actress leaned in the style sphere’s favourite hue for SS25, proving just how perfect the pastel tone really is.

© GC Images Butter-yellow suits all skin tones

Donning a slim-fitting stretchy midi dress from Australian fashion house, Anna Quan, Eva oozed vacation chic in more ways than one. The dress, which is called the ‘Illaria Dress’ features a high neckline, subtle waist shaping panelling and a heavily pleated skirt.

© GC Images We will most definitely be re-creating this look for our own summer vacation

To complete the look, the 50-year-old icon wore a set of white strappy heels, a matching leather mini bag and a pair of sleek black sunglasses. Her long brunette locks were left out in a side part style to billow in the ocean breeze.

For those in the know, Cannes Film Festival is the second most fashion-fuelled event of the year after the Met Gala, with various famed faces and It-Girls going all out on the red carpet in glamorous gowns and pre-event off-duty looks.

© GC Images Eva styled the bold dress with a set of strappy heels in the same dusky hue

Eva has made it abundantly clear that she’s going all out for this year's event. Before changing into her butter-yellow moment on Tuesday, she was seen in the lobby of Hotel Martinez in a seriously sleek nude-toned sequin dress from The New Arrivals Ilkyaz Ozel.

It’s no surprise that Eva Longoria is always bang on trend when it comes to personal style, considering she played the most stylish TV character of all time throughout 2005 to 2012, and her best friend is Victoria Beckham.

Thankfully for those of us watching the Cannes red carpet closely, there’s still more than a week to go, thus, we expect a whole lot more gilded glamour from the stylish mogul.