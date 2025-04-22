Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bored of florals for spring? Eva Longoria just signed off on sequins in sunny weather
The actress' perfect blow dry and delicate silver earrings, worn with her white-with-a-hint-of-blue shirt and sequin dress© GC Images

With this neat styling hack, the actress does something actually groundbreaking for spring

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
We must admit, we veer towards the Miranda Priestly style of thinking that dictates florals in spring are just a bit of a snooze-fest. The fictional fashion editor famously sneered at the print rocketing into popularity as soon as spring kicks in, but we wonder what she'd think of glorious sequins in the sunshine?

Our inspiration - actress Eva Longoria who recently stepped out wearing a masterful layered ensemble that we plan on studying for the foreseeable, so grab your notebooks and let's take a deep dive. 

The Desperate Housewives actress has been doing the rounds promoting her new documentary  Searching for Spain, described as a gastronomic pilgrimage across the land of her ancestors. Sounds absolutely delicious! 

Eva Longoria spotted in New York City wearing a silver sequin slip dress on top of a white sheer shirt, teamed with silver heels© GC Images
Eva Longoria spotted in New York City

But it's her outfits of choice that have really got our attention. For an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark Eva opted for something utterly unexpected for spring, a silver sequin slip dress that would look more at home at a Christmas party than the tail end of April.

To make the sparkly number seasonally appropriate, Eva went for a masterful bit of layering and popped the dress on top of a sheer shirt in the palest of greys, (almost blue in the sunlight) that had Office Siren written all over it.

To complete the look, sky high silver heels and silver jewellery, of course, and her tried and tested beauty regime of a bouncy blow dry, soft smoky eye and a nude lip. 

Eva Longoria wears a red mini dress and red high heels in New York. She paired the look with gold earrings and a sleek blowdry© GC Images
Eva Longoria looks red hot in NYC

She also stopped by Watch What Happens Live, so a quick mention for this glorious red hot mini dress is necessary. (We adore the cowl back and matchy-matchy heels too.) 

Proving that jewel tones and a bit of sparkle aren't just for Christmas alone, but with a fresh take on accessories these pieces can find new life as the mercury rises. We're off to rifle through our Christmas party dress collection asap... 

