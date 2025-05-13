Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Eva Longoria's plunging sequin dress is taking 'naked dressing' to all new heights
Eva Longoria is seen at Hotel Martinez during day one of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France© GC Images

Victoria Beckham's best friend has touched down in Cannes, and her dress is a risqué rebellion to the event's new rules

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
The month of May will forever be one of the busiest times of the year for the fashion set, with both the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival landing within just weeks of each other. 

Officially kicking off on May 13th, the world's most stylish moguls and famed faces have descended on the French Riviera resort town, bringing their multitude of suitcases packed to the brim with glamorous gowns with them. 

Included on the guest list, alongside Bella Hadid, who was seen arriving at her hotel on Monday sporting a bold new hair transformation, is everyone's favourite former Desperate Housewives star, Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria is seen at Hotel Martinez during day one of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France wearing a nude toned sequin midi dress© GC Images
Eva styled the bold dress with a set of strappy heels in the same dusky hue

Spotted in the lobby of Hotel Martinez, Victoria Beckham's best friend oozed elegant femme fatale in a nude-toned, fully sequinned plunging midi dress. The figure-hugging ensemble from Turkish brand, The New Arrivals Ilkyaz Ozel, was so shimmery that it gave the illusion it was made from luxe latex. 

Eva Longoria is seen at Hotel Martinez during day one of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France in a nude toned sequin dress© GC Images
Her red lipstick gave the tonal look a pop of colour

To add an extra layer of film festival flair, the 50-year-old scooped her long brunette locks into a beachy wave half-up-half-down style, while her makeup remained glowy and sunkissed with a pop of red lipstick. 

Eva’s daring dress is surprisingly controversial for the event, as officials from the festival recently made a statement about what is and isn’t allowed at this year's event. 

On the newly updated website, the dress code now reads: “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted. The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules.”

Bella Hadid attends "The Apprentice" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2024 in Cannes, France in a sheer Versace dress© FilmMagic
If Bella wore the same dress this year, she would be asked to leave

The new rules are said to have stylists for the event in a flurry, given that the past few years notable names have leaned into fashion’s beloved ‘naked dress’ trend, Bella Hadid baring all in a sheer brown Saint Laurent just last year. 

Despite the event cracking down on rules, the next week and a half will see an abundance of shop-stopping looks, though none of them will be see-through, nor have big trains.

