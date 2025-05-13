Eva Longoria's plunging sequin dress is taking 'naked dressing' to all new heights

The month of May will forever be one of the busiest times of the year for the fashion set, with both the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival landing within just weeks of each other.

Officially kicking off on May 13th, the world's most stylish moguls and famed faces have descended on the French Riviera resort town, bringing their multitude of suitcases packed to the brim with glamorous gowns with them.

Included on the guest list, alongside Bella Hadid, who was seen arriving at her hotel on Monday sporting a bold new hair transformation, is everyone's favourite former Desperate Housewives star, Eva Longoria.

© GC Images Eva styled the bold dress with a set of strappy heels in the same dusky hue

Spotted in the lobby of Hotel Martinez, Victoria Beckham's best friend oozed elegant femme fatale in a nude-toned, fully sequinned plunging midi dress. The figure-hugging ensemble from Turkish brand, The New Arrivals Ilkyaz Ozel, was so shimmery that it gave the illusion it was made from luxe latex.

© GC Images Her red lipstick gave the tonal look a pop of colour

To add an extra layer of film festival flair, the 50-year-old scooped her long brunette locks into a beachy wave half-up-half-down style, while her makeup remained glowy and sunkissed with a pop of red lipstick.

Eva’s daring dress is surprisingly controversial for the event, as officials from the festival recently made a statement about what is and isn’t allowed at this year's event.

On the newly updated website, the dress code now reads: “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted. The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules.”

© FilmMagic If Bella wore the same dress this year, she would be asked to leave

The new rules are said to have stylists for the event in a flurry, given that the past few years notable names have leaned into fashion’s beloved ‘naked dress’ trend, Bella Hadid baring all in a sheer brown Saint Laurent just last year.

Despite the event cracking down on rules, the next week and a half will see an abundance of shop-stopping looks, though none of them will be see-through, nor have big trains.