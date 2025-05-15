Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anne Hathaway's jaw-dropping red leather dress is a fashion triumph for SS25
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Getty Images

The actress made a bold fashion statement in Italy and we're obsessed

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Anne Hathaway has long been revered by us for her flawless red carpet dressing, and a trip through the archives isn't complete without stopping off to take stock of some of her best looks ever.

In need of a little high-octane inspiration for the season ahead? Look no further! The actress sported an absolutely unreal red leather dress to a Versace show back in 2023, and it's all we can think about.

The dress in question perfectly fused retro glamour with a futuristic aesthetic thanks to the super shiny finish. The corset top and sculpted waist were utterly show stopping. This is high summer glamour with real edge and we're here for it. 

In this image, Anne Hathaway stands poised on a pristine white staircase backdrop with an architectural, futuristic design. She wears a striking, form-fitting red leather dress that ends just below the knees. The dress features sculptural draping at the hips and a structured bodice with off-the-shoulder detailing, giving it a statuesque silhouette. Her pointed red heels feature crystal embellishments at the toe, echoing the sharp elegance of the dress. She accessorizes with a black structured handbag, chunky gold bracelets, and wears her long, dark hair down in soft waves, parted slightly to the side. Her makeup is soft and glowing, with defined brows and a muted pink lip.© Getty Images
Anne Hathaway in her jaw-dropping red dress

Now, leather in summer might raise eyebrows, but this isn't the heavy, restrictive leather reserved for winter. This is fresh, fun leather that packs a real sartorial punch when it unexpectedly pops up when the mercury is rising.

Anne paired her dress with glossy red heels complete with crystal embellishment that mirror the maximalist aesthetic served up by her dress of choice.

In this image, Anne Hathaway stands poised on a pristine white staircase backdrop with an architectural, futuristic design. She wears a striking, form-fitting red leather dress that ends just below the knees. The dress features sculptural draping at the hips and a structured bodice with off-the-shoulder detailing, giving it a statuesque silhouette. Her pointed red heels feature crystal embellishments at the toe, echoing the sharp elegance of the dress. She accessorizes with a black structured handbag, chunky gold bracelets, and wears her long, dark hair down in soft waves, parted slightly to the side. Her makeup is soft and glowing, with defined brows and a muted pink lip.© Getty Images
A closer up look at Anne's flawless ensemble

Her black mini top handle bag provides a nice bit of contrast without overpowering the boldness of the dress - proof that a carefully chosen neutral can still elevate an audacious colour story. 

Meanwhile, Anne kept her jewellery refined yet striking, with bold gold cuffs stacked on one wrist.

Hyunjin sits next to Anne Hathaway on the front row at the Versace show in 2023 . Hyunjin wears a shiny black suit and Anne wears head-to-toe red© WireImage
Hyunjin and Anne Hathaway on the front row at the Versace show in 2023

For makeup, Anne opted for her classics - a luminous base and softly defined eyes, allowing the dress to speak volumes. Long, undone waves complete the aesthetic, reinforcing her modern goddess appeal. 

What makes this outfit particularly perfect for summer 2025 is its rebellious attitude and knockout colour palette, and we can't wait to recreate it for the season ahead, whether that be at fancy fashion events a là Anne, or just down the pub with pals (far more likely.)

