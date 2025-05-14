All the best street style looks from Australia Fashion Week 2025

Although not considered one of the Big Four fashion weeks that dominate proceedings in February and September (New York, London, Milan, Paris), Australian Fashion Week (launched in 1996) sits alongside other fashion destinations like Copenhagen and Tokyo - and should not be overlooked when it comes to seriously inspiring style.

Never forget, Australia has produced some incredible designers from the likes of Zimmermann Aje, Dion Lee and Christopher Esber. Floaty silhouettes, breezy cuts and beachside motifs reign supreme in the Aussie fashion sphere - resonating with UK-based shoppers in desperate need of a dopamine hit when it comes to summer dressing.

The Australian fashion industry has long suffered due to its lagging sartorial calendar. The country typically functions six months behind its European counterparts - meaning hopping on break-out trends isn't particularly easy. However, with the emergence of new, innovative brands and Australian Fashion Week, this is starting to change.

So as proceedings kick off for Australian Fashion Week 2025, lets take a look at the best dressed attendees and inhale some much needed sartorial inspiration from the sun-soaked shores of Aus.

The best street style looks from Australia Fashion Week 2025:



1/ 8 © Getty Images Isabel Lucas Actress Isabel Lucas shows us how to wear neon and look utterly grown up and elegant. The key is in the robust black accessories.

2/ 8 © Getty Images Benedikte Thoustrup Benedikte Thoustrup opted for frilly ruffles in the most perfect shade of lilac for the Aje show, teamed with cream accessories.



3/ 8 © Getty Images Charlene Davies We spot UGGs! Another Australian classic, and Charlene teamed hers with spectacular knitted pieces, ranging from a soft hoodie to a mini skirt and knee high socks.

4/ 8 © Getty Images Isabel Lucas Actress Isabel Lucas also opted for frills for the Aje show, but in a deep rich chocolate brown shade paired with knee high boots.

5/ 8 © Getty Images Mattie Gouman We'd be smiling too if our outfit looked this good! We're big fans of Mattie's co-ordinating sunglasses with her perfectly taupe two piece.

6/ 8 © Getty Images Nikki Phillips Nikki Phillips looked spectacular in a bright aqua blue double breasted jacket, midi skirt, shirt and jacket. How we love a matchy-matchy moment.



7/ 8 © Getty Images Emily Gurr A transitional season outfit win here from Emily! We adore the teaming of caramel coloured suede with black lace tights, and our summer 2025 must have - 70s inspired sunnies.