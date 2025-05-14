Simone Ashley schools us on how to style white jeans for SS25

As a certified and self-proclaimed fashion obsessive, one of the hardest wardrobe essentials to style is a pair of classic white jeans.

Thankfully, it's rare in this day and age that we’re left to fend for ourselves when it comes to seeking outfit inspiration, thanks to the plethora of stylish it-girls uploading their outfits to social media.

In the court case against styling white jeans for the summer season, Simone Ashley has been called to testify, and the jury has decided that she’s been found guilty of perfecting the tricky trending garment.

© @simoneashley Simone's stylish look oozed cool-girl energy

Posting to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon, the Bridgerton star shared a selection of snaps in an off-duty look that oozes cool-girl prowess.

Donning a set of mid-rise straight-legged jeans, fixed with a black leather belt, a simple black Prada cami top, a blue denim jacket, sneakers and a brown leather shoulder bag from Ami Paris, Simone effortlessly proved just how chic a pair of ivory denim delights can truly be.

© @simoneashley Summer style needn't be hard to execute

To add a touch of glam to her sunshine-infused ensemble, the 30-year-old British actress wore her luscious dark locks out in a bouncy, slightly curled style and added a set of sleek sunglasses.

Simone wore the laid-back look to speak at Oxford University about women in film, alongside Dr Stacy L.Smith from the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, a non-profit organisation on a mission to eradicate inequality and invisibility in entertainment.

© Simone Ashley poses outside of Oxford University in white jeans, sneakers, a black tank top and denim jacket Simone's designer bag added the perfect touch of high-fashion flair

More often than not, Simone can usually be found dressing to the nines in a selection of stylish statements. Whether she’s on a press tour for an upcoming movie, sitting FROW at fashion weeks around the globe or attending illustrious red carpet events, you can count on Simone to bring outfit inspiration with a touch of high fashion flair.

© Getty Images for IWC Schaffhause Simone has put herself on the fashion map

Her most recent high-profile event look was taken straight off of the 16Arlington SS25 catwalk and featured a plunging neckline jacket worn over a bikini top and matching trousers, all made from a butter yellow-toned fabric.

If you’re in the know, you’ll have noticed that some of the world's most notable names are currently in the French Riviera resort town of Cannes for the 78th Cannes Film Festival, and though it’s not confirmed whether or not Simone will be in attendance, there’s no harm in hoping.