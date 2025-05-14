What to pack for an idyllic Italian getaway this summer

Italian fashion is globally celebrated for its luxury, craftsmanship, and flair.
The country has birthed iconic designer brands like Prada. Versace, Pucci, and Dolce & Gabbana, each bringing bold glamour and romantic elegance to the world stage. Celebrated for loud prints, kaleidoscopic colour and maximalism at every step, Italian style is the larger-than-life sibling in the ‘Big Four’ fashion capital family.
The iconic ‘Dolce Vita’ era of the 1950s and 60s ushered in exaggerated glamour - rich with Mediterranean charm and rainbow palettes. Think lemon prints, flowing layers, and vibrant colours that could illuminate even the dreariest of European winter days.
From the opulence of Lake Como to the historic streets of Rome, Italy’s humming fashion scene is unafraid to experiment with camp silhouettes, exaggerated designs and sprawling rose bud blooms that have become intertwined with the nation’s sartorial DNA.
Without a shred of doubt, Italy is one of the most playful overseas destinations to pack for. Simmering with vibrancy while of the understanding that nothing is ever too much, the country simply begs for a striking holiday wardrobe to make a statement.
From polka dot pieces to floral frocks, citrus prints and retro Fifties silhouettes - discover the best pieces to shop for your upcoming Italian getaway below.
Our top Italy holiday essentials SS25:
Under The Lemon Tree Dress
Leslie Amon
Embrace La Dolce Vita style with a helping hand from Leslie Amon. This ethereal ivory lace number is dotted with sprawling lemon embroidery - perfect for encapsulating the sun-drunk vibes of the Italian coast.
Polka Dot Corset Top
Dolce & Gabbana
Arguably, no brand taps into lavish Italian living like D&G. The brand's bold prints from polka dots to golden florals epitomise Italian decadence - and this semi-sheer, waist-sculpting corset top is topping out luxury wish lists.
Lisbon Lemon Triangle Bikini Top
Topshop
Hailing from Topshop fresh new vibrant new collab with LA-based artist and designer Bradley Baumkirchner, this gorgeous lemon print bikini top makes for the perfect beachside aesthetic. Team yours with the matching bottoms and a slinky sarong for a chic sun-ready look.
Orchidee Asymmetric Silk Mini Skirt
Pucci
Renowned for its vibrant, swirling psychedelic patterns, Pucci earned the nickname 'Prince of Prints' for good reason. This silk mini skirt showcases the signature Orchidee motif in an all-over design. It’s finished with an eye-catching asymmetric cut and raw-edged hem, blending playful elegance with a distinctive touch of the brand’s iconic visual identity.
Floral Cami Top
Blumarine
Blumarine is the way to my heart. An Italian brand that oozes playful femininity (think pink polka dots, ditsy florals and so much more) the label reigns supreme when it comes to cute, luxury pieces. This cami would pair perfectly with a sun-kissed tan - be it real or a cheeky pre-holiday spray.
Clementina Silk Dress
Rixo
Want to embrace Italian summer style? Rose print is your one way ticket to Roman elegance. Rixo's ruffled Clementina gown is brimming with feline flair - topped off with a silk crepe de chine construction and romantic ruffles galore.
Marina Cami
Damson Madder
Feel fabulously fruity thanks to It-girl brand Damson Madder. The brand's citrus-peppered cami top comes with a feminine peplum and find spaghetti straps - and that print? To die for.
Sicilian Heart Earrings
SORU
Lean into the gilded glamour of Rome with Soru's beautiful Sacred Heart earrings - which will take any look to new heights. While the Sacred Heart isn't inherently Italian, it has strong ties to Catholic tradition, which has deep roots in Italy due to the presence of the Vatican.
Red Cendrillon Ballerina Flats
Repetto
A red pop of colour will elevate any Italian-inspired look. Our choice would be Repetto's gorgeous flats - which make for a polished yet practical addition to any chic street style look.
Scarf-Detail Printed Basket Bag
Farm Rio
Farm Rio's chic basket bag is a chic accessory that blends Brazilian artistry with everyday functionality. Crafted from raffia, it features a detachable scarf, adding a touch of elegance. Ideal for beach outings or casual city strolls, this bag combines style with practicality.
One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Missoni
It wouldn't be an Italian vacay without a touch of Missoni magic. Missoni’s one-shoulder lamé swimsuit RADIATES refined charm, with shimmering stripes and a graceful wrap silhouette that flatters the form.
Floral Midi Dress with Gathered Neckline
Mango
Mango's floral midi dress with a gathered neckline offers affordable elegance. Its delicate print and shaping silhouette make it perfect for both daytime outings and evening events. A versatile addition to any summer-ready wardrobe.
The Whisperer Sunglasses
Le Specs
Le Specs' The Whisperer sunglasses in glamorous garnet offer a bold update to the classic cat-eye silhouette. With sculpted frames and angled lenses, they provide a chic, minimalist statement.
How we chose:
Style: We've selected an array of bold, beautiful pieces to amp up the glam during your Italian holiday.
Price: With prices starting from £22, we've included a range of stylish, sustainable pieces for all.
