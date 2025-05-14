What to pack for an idyllic Italian getaway this summer

Italian fashion is globally celebrated for its luxury, craftsmanship, and flair.

The country has birthed iconic designer brands like Prada. Versace, Pucci, and Dolce & Gabbana, each bringing bold glamour and romantic elegance to the world stage. Celebrated for loud prints, kaleidoscopic colour and maximalism at every step, Italian style is the larger-than-life sibling in the ‘Big Four’ fashion capital family.

The iconic ‘Dolce Vita’ era of the 1950s and 60s ushered in exaggerated glamour - rich with Mediterranean charm and rainbow palettes. Think lemon prints, flowing layers, and vibrant colours that could illuminate even the dreariest of European winter days.

From the opulence of Lake Como to the historic streets of Rome, Italy’s humming fashion scene is unafraid to experiment with camp silhouettes, exaggerated designs and sprawling rose bud blooms that have become intertwined with the nation’s sartorial DNA.

Without a shred of doubt, Italy is one of the most playful overseas destinations to pack for. Simmering with vibrancy while of the understanding that nothing is ever too much, the country simply begs for a striking holiday wardrobe to make a statement.

© Rixo Florals, polka dots and ruffles lean into Italian Dolce Vita style

From polka dot pieces to floral frocks, citrus prints and retro Fifties silhouettes - discover the best pieces to shop for your upcoming Italian getaway below.

Our top Italy holiday essentials SS25:

Under The Lemon Tree Dress Leslie Amon Embrace La Dolce Vita style with a helping hand from Leslie Amon. This ethereal ivory lace number is dotted with sprawling lemon embroidery - perfect for encapsulating the sun-drunk vibes of the Italian coast. £680.00 AT LESLIE AMON

Polka Dot Corset Top Dolce & Gabbana Arguably, no brand taps into lavish Italian living like D&G. The brand's bold prints from polka dots to golden florals epitomise Italian decadence - and this semi-sheer, waist-sculpting corset top is topping out luxury wish lists. £875.00 AT FARFETCH

Lisbon Lemon Triangle Bikini Top Topshop Hailing from Topshop fresh new vibrant new collab with LA-based artist and designer Bradley Baumkirchner, this gorgeous lemon print bikini top makes for the perfect beachside aesthetic. Team yours with the matching bottoms and a slinky sarong for a chic sun-ready look. £22.00 AT TOPSHOP

Orchidee Asymmetric Silk Mini Skirt Pucci Renowned for its vibrant, swirling psychedelic patterns, Pucci earned the nickname 'Prince of Prints' for good reason. This silk mini skirt showcases the signature Orchidee motif in an all-over design. It’s finished with an eye-catching asymmetric cut and raw-edged hem, blending playful elegance with a distinctive touch of the brand’s iconic visual identity. £550.00 AT MYTHERESA

Floral Cami Top Blumarine Blumarine is the way to my heart. An Italian brand that oozes playful femininity (think pink polka dots, ditsy florals and so much more) the label reigns supreme when it comes to cute, luxury pieces. This cami would pair perfectly with a sun-kissed tan - be it real or a cheeky pre-holiday spray. £450.00 AT FARFETCH

Clementina Silk Dress Rixo Want to embrace Italian summer style? Rose print is your one way ticket to Roman elegance. Rixo's ruffled Clementina gown is brimming with feline flair - topped off with a silk crepe de chine construction and romantic ruffles galore. £345.00 AT RIXO

Marina Cami Damson Madder Feel fabulously fruity thanks to It-girl brand Damson Madder. The brand's citrus-peppered cami top comes with a feminine peplum and find spaghetti straps - and that print? To die for. £55.00 AT DAMSON MADDER

Sicilian Heart Earrings SORU Lean into the gilded glamour of Rome with Soru's beautiful Sacred Heart earrings - which will take any look to new heights. While the Sacred Heart isn't inherently Italian, it has strong ties to Catholic tradition, which has deep roots in Italy due to the presence of the Vatican. £175.00 AT SORU

Red Cendrillon Ballerina Flats Repetto A red pop of colour will elevate any Italian-inspired look. Our choice would be Repetto's gorgeous flats - which make for a polished yet practical addition to any chic street style look. £254.00 AT SSENSE

Scarf-Detail Printed Basket Bag Farm Rio Farm Rio's chic basket bag is a chic accessory that blends Brazilian artistry with everyday functionality. Crafted from raffia, it features a detachable scarf, adding a touch of elegance. Ideal for beach outings or casual city strolls, this bag combines style with practicality. £235.00 AT FARM RIO

One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit Missoni It wouldn't be an Italian vacay without a touch of Missoni magic. Missoni’s one-shoulder lamé swimsuit RADIATES refined charm, with shimmering stripes and a graceful wrap silhouette that flatters the form. £410.00 AT MISSONI

Floral Midi Dress with Gathered Neckline Mango Mango's floral midi dress with a gathered neckline offers affordable elegance. Its delicate print and shaping silhouette make it perfect for both daytime outings and evening events. A versatile addition to any summer-ready wardrobe. £79.99 AT MANGO

The Whisperer Sunglasses Le Specs Le Specs' The Whisperer sunglasses in glamorous garnet offer a bold update to the classic cat-eye silhouette. With sculpted frames and angled lenses, they provide a chic, minimalist statement.

£65.00 AT LE SPECS

How we chose:

Style : We've selected an array of bold, beautiful pieces to amp up the glam during your Italian holiday.

: We've selected an array of bold, beautiful pieces to amp up the glam during your Italian holiday. Price: With prices starting from £22, we've included a range of stylish, sustainable pieces for all.

