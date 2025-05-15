Kaia Gerber is Cindy Crawford's double in thigh-high stockings and Victoria Beckham blazer

It goes without saying that Kaia Gerber gets it from her mum.

On Wednesday evening, the 23-year-old actress and model, who followed in the footsteps of her modelling royalty parent, Cindy Crawford, proved that both her talent and style are clearly genetic.

To celebrate the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's newest comedy drama series, Overcompensating, Kaia took to the red (fluorescent yellow) carpet in a seriously swoon-worthy look that has fashion fans wondering if thigh-high stockings are going to be the next big trend.

© Variety via Getty Images This might just be our favourite Kaia look to date

Donning a rather casual black ribbed mini short romper, complete with six perfectly placed buttons fixed on the front, the Palm Royale star made it her mission to elevate the off-duty ensemble into a glamorous, opulent event-approved look - something she obviously nailed.

To add a touch of sophistication and turn the romper into a fully fledged high fashion statement, Kaia called on the queen of tailored suiting styles, Victoria Beckham and her namesake brand, to kit her out in a FW25 oversized grey woollen blazer.

© Variety via Getty Images Leave it to Kaia to make a black romper red carpet appropriate

The next outfit addition to pull the whole look together was the addition of sheer, thigh-high stockings and a set of pointed-toe pumps from Jimmy Choo.

© FilmMagic We're obsessed with her fluttery lashes

For hair and makeup, Kaia kept things neutral, leaving her brunette locks out in her signature loosely waved style. For makeup, she opted for a glowy skin base, a touch of brown matte lipstick and possibly the most dreamy, fluttery fake lashes we’ve ever seen.

Fashion lovers remember the knee-high sock trend of 2024, which took over the style sphere. Worn on repeat by the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Bella Hadid and practically every Miu Miu fan around the globe, the style was a firm favourite for many.

It was about time the fashion world got a new cult-favourite hosiery trend, and who better to champion it and lead a slew of à la mode lovers down the garden path than Kaia?