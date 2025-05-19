Emily Ratajkowski’s mesh mini dress is the perfect Ibiza party look

Nobody does ‘naked dressing’ quite like Emily Ratajkowski.

The model rarely hesitates before slipping into a sheer look that celebrates the female body in all its glory - regularly conjuring up statement outfits by the bucket load for all to covet.

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old wished her fellow industry icon and mother-of-one Adwoa Aboa a very happy birthday, sharing a series of sweet throwback moments via social media for the occasion.

In one of the TikTok clips shared by the Kurt Geiger muse, Adwoa and Emily could be seen dancing while on holiday, with the latter sporting a mocha-hued mesh mini dress that oozed Ibiza-chic.

Never one to shy away from a transparent look, the California native has created quite the collection of naked dresses, reclaiming her body, which she noted has long been commodified in her autobiographical book My Body.

© Getty Images for W Magazine Emily Ratajkowski wearing fishnet fabric at the W Magazine 50th Anniversary

Emily’s post came at an intriguing time, following the news that the Cannes Film Festival banned naked dressing for 2025.

An update was posted to the festival’s website mere days before the event took place: “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted. The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules.”

© Getty The model opted for sheer lace at the Met Gala 2024

While some saw the act as a subtle weaponisation of the female body, others praised the decision for its innovation - sparking a move away from expected barely-there attire.

Safe to say, we know where Ms EmRata stands on the move - having sported mesh, sheer and tulle looks to illustrious events such as the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and the Met Gala in previous years.

Emily says naked dressing is here to stay - and we're here for it.