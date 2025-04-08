Emily Ratajkowski’s leather jacket is the dreamiest spring staple

Three things in life are certain - death, taxes and Emily Ratajkowski's ability to stop the fashion world in its tracks with a single garment.

Following her appearance at the Kérastase Pop-Up at Lavan New York last week, the 33-year-old has been making the most of her downtime in her Manhattan hometown.

Her weekend plans centred time off-set mapping the city with her toddler Sylvester, whom she shares with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Documenting the low-key outing via social media, Emily slipped into a faded grey leather jacket, which featured a classic collar, classic piping and a boyish oversized fit. The model paired the heavyweight piece with her go-to low-slung yoga pants, complete with a thick ribbed waistband and a gently flared leg. A studded belt in a punchy shade of crimson added a dose of colour to her monochrome attire.

Emily wore her hair down in a straightened style, revealing a glimpse of her thin hoop earrings that exuded 90s glamour. Her son spent most of the day in his model mother’s arms, looking cute as ever in a cobalt blue graphic tee, red heart-shaped sunglasses and sporting pigtails.

Leather has remained a hero texture of EmRata’s seasonal wardrobe.

Leather jackets in particular have a rich history rooted in practicality and rebellion. First popularised during World War I, they were worn by aviators for warmth and durability. In the 1920s, the iconic motorcycle jacket was introduced by Schott NYC, offering rugged protection for bikers.

By the 1950s, leather jackets became a symbol of youthful rebellion, thanks to cultural icons like Marlon Brando and James Dean. Punk and rock movements in the 70s and 80s further cemented their edgy reputation. Today, leather jackets remain a timeless fashion staple, marrying functionality with a sense of cool, countercultural style that spans generations.