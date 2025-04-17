Emily Ratajkowski suits up in sharp tailoring amid celebrity feud 

Emily Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from speaking her truth. So, when the author has something to say, we listen up.

The model stepped out on Wednesday alongside her son Sylvester, serving up a powerful display in sporting an all-black suit with a matching bag. The outfit was on the heels of Emily’s public criticism of Blue Origin and its recent spaceflight featuring a high-profile all-female crew.

On Monday, the Blue Origin rocket completed a brief journey that included pop star Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, journalist Gayle King, former NASA engineer Aisha Bowe, civil rights advocate Amanda Nguyen, and producer Kerianne Flynn. The spacecraft travelled into space for approximately four minutes before descending back to Earth, with the entire mission lasting just over ten minutes.

Later that same day, the 33-year-old posted a video on TikTok expressing her disapproval of the widespread acclaim the mission received, questioning the celebration surrounding the trip.

“That space mission this morning, that’s end time s***. Like this is beyond parody,” the Versace muse said. “That you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s single-handedly destroying the planet?”

She continued: “Look at the state of the world. Think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what? For what? What was the marketing there? I’m disgusted, literally.”

Deeming the widely-criticised trip as “space tourism” organised by billionaire Jeff Bezos, Emily added: “It just speaks to the fact that we are absolutely living in an oligarchy where there’s a very small group of people who are interested in going to space for the sake of getting a new lease on life. While most of the people on planet Earth are worried about paying rent or having dinner for their kids.”