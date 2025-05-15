Emily Ratajkowski’s sheer lace gown is the dress of dreams

Naked dressing may be a contentious issue at the moment (thank you Cannes), but Emily Ratajkowski has made her stance on the trend very clear.

Championing sheer excellence while visiting Venice with Kerastase, a brand for which she serves as an ambassador, the model dazzled in an ivory lace gown. The exquisite garment featured a softly corseted bodice, a whimsical lace construction and layers of sheer fabric that romantically caressed her figure.

Beneath the number, Email layered a satin underwear set - including a pair of bloomer-esque satin shorts with a matching bralette.

The layered look made for the perfect spring-into-summer after-hours attire. The author’s ghostly aesthetic was elevated with a blushed beauty blend, including her signature lipliner in a dark nude hue and a golden, flawless complexion.

Her dark chocolate locks were style down loose in a brilliant glossy manner, framing her campaign-fronting features to perfection under the glow of the Italian sunshine.

© Getty Images The model loves a 'naked dress' look

Other images in the series shared inline by photographer Rebecca Spencer portrayed the model in her hotel room, sporting a white robe while playfully toying with cameras from the comfort of her bedroom.

The mother-of-one has been keeping a relatively low profile as of late - skipping the Met Gala 2025 for reasons unknown.

Safe to say, the A-listers brought their A-game for the bash. Stars including Rihanna, Zendaya and more turned out unforgettable looks, all of which celebrated the fine art of tailoring and unmatched Black talent.

This year marked a decade since Emily made her Met Gala debut, but the model chose to sit this one out. She was notably absent from the red carpet in New York City and remained quiet on social media throughout the day.

While her fans mourned her absence, they continue to look forward to her next red carpet appearance - which will no doubt be a sensational one.