It's official - Emily Ratajkowski just made bum bags sexy again

Bumbags are the ultimate Marmite accessory - you either love their practicality or loathe their bulky presence.

Once a 90s faux pas, they’ve seemingly made a bold comeback - all thanks to one fashion pioneer.

On Friday, Emily Ratajkowski championed utilitarian-chic, fastening a thick white leather belt with pockets across her waist. The ivory hue of the accessory perfectly contrasted the crimson colour of her slinky party top, which featured a backless design, a halterneck silhouette and a lightweight touch.

© @emrata The model made a case for utilitarian-chic

The 33-year-old paired the vibrant piece with some smart black trousers and heels, marrying ‘Office Siren’ sensibilities with party-ready glamour. She wore her brunette hair down loose in a straightened style, opting for a dewy makeup glow with a chocolate smokey eye, a slick eyeliner flick and a generous touch of mocha-toned lip liner.

She captioned the post: “the weave has brought me back to life,’ in reference to her recent beauty mishap that left the internet in shock.

© @emrata The 33-year-old was a vision in crimson

Posting to her TikTok late last Tuesday night, Emily shared a video of her fresh trim: “I have a filter on because I have the worst haircut of my life and I need to feel pretty.” After showcasing the cut for all to see, she continued: “Oh you thought I was being funny,” while showing off her new micro fringe.

Despite Emily being able to pull off any look - the mother-of-one quickly resorted to bonded extensions to rectify the situation.

Clearly, the star can pull off any fashion faux pas - including bum bags.

Bumbags, also known as fanny packs across the pond, originated in the 1980s as a functional accessory for tourists and joggers. Often ridiculed in the 90s, they faded from fashion, until streetwear revived them. Today, luxury brands have reimagined them as statement pieces, blending nostalgia with utility in a distinctly modern silhouette.

Emrata says bum bags are back - and thankfully just in time for Coachella.