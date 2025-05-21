Emily Ratajkowski is a Gucci dream in new ab-baring behind-the-scenes snaps

Emily Ratajkowski has officially touched down in Cannes, but before she inevitably descends on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, she had a little work to do.

The NYC-based it-girl, known for her impeccable dress sense and ability to turn any product into a viral trend, was spotted out and about on the French Riviera boardwalk on Wednesday, filming something special for Gucci.

Sporting a seriously enviable head-to-toe ensemble from the famed Italian fashion house, Emily reconfirmed exactly why she’s one of the world's most notable style icons.

© GC Images We will most definitely be recreating this look for SS25

Wearing a set of breezy brown wide-leg trousers and a button-up knit in the same tone over a racy red bikini top with white piping, the author, actress and model couldn’t have curated a better summer outfit if she tried.

© GC Images We have absolutely no notes...

The real hero, however, was her impeccable selection of accessories. To add an extra few centimetres to her already tall frame, she wore a pair of platform monogrammed Gucci slides. Her long brown locks were kept sleek thanks to the addition of her printed silk scarf, which she wore wrapped around her head, and her facecard was accented with a set of large and in charge gold-framed aviator sunglasses.

As for her arm candy, Emily wore an Ophidia Medium Boston Bag slung over her right forearm.

© GC Images We can't wait to see the results from this shoot

Soon after, she was also spotted frolicking on the beach in an equally as dreamy look, this time swapping out her brown set for a red printed one-piece swimsuit and her mini bag for something more substantial. As for her head scarf, the versatile wardrobe essential turned into a seriously chic cover-up, worn tied around her hips.

Though it's not confirmed what Emily is filming for, we can 100% confirm that whatever it is it's something ultra stylish, because Gucci and Emily Ratajkowski in the same sentence couldn’t not be.