Elle Fanning’s strapless Cannes gown is all the internet can talk about
lle Fanning arrives for the screening of the film "The Mastermind" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes© AFP via Getty Images

The American actress took the star-studded film festival by storm in Armani Privé

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
The style set is bidding farewell to the Cannes Film Festival for another year - but just as they know how to make a grand entrance, they certainly know how to make a stylish exit too.

Ella Fanning was among the Hollywood crowd to touch down in France to attend the cinema spectacle, gracing the red carpet on Thursday to attend the Sentimental Value premiere. 

For the hotly-anticipated affair, the 27-year-old radiated timeless glamour in an haute couture strapless gown by Armani Privé. The piece fitted the Super 8 actress like a glove - complete with powder blue sequinned detailing throughout, softly blooming pink floral appliqué that cascaded to the skirt of the gown, crystal-embellished trims and a fitted bodice which flared into a mermaid tail silhouette.

The ethereal look, one of the best from the 2025 Cannes red carpet, was complemented by a natural yet glowing beauty blend by makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe. A rose lip, a flawless, blushed complexion and a thick brow made for a doll-like palette that highlighted the actress’ features to perfection.

While Elle has sported several looks since the gown (including another resplendent dress by Valentino and a silk headscarf that oozed South of France glam), her loyal following can’t quite get over the wow-factor of the Armani number. 

Elle Fanning at the Sentimental Value at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival © AFP via Getty Images
Fashion critic Haute Le Mode wrote: “always stanning Elle Fanning,” via TikTok, while X (cough, Twitter) seemingly imploded over the outfit. 

“The REAL People’s Princess,” one user wrote, while another said: “Always a scene stealer.”

Details of the elle fanning's beautiful Armani Privé gown with sequins and florals© Getty Images
Details of the star's beautiful Armani Privé gown

It’s been quite the week for Dakota Fanning’s younger sister, who secured the role of a young Effie Trinket in the upcoming Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Elizabeth Banks played Effie in the original four films of The Hunger Games series, which began in 2012. In the upcoming prequel, set 24 years before the events of the first book and movie, Effie takes on the role of stylist for Haymitch Abernathy as he prepares for the 50th Hunger Games. The film, based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, is being directed by Francis Lawrence and is slated for release on November 20 2026.

