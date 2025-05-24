Saoirse Ronan’s pregnancy glow is unmissable in lace-trimmed silk gown

Congratulations are in order for Saoirse Ronan and her husband Jack Lowden, who are expecting their first child together.

The Irish actress coolly announced the news as she stepped out at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show at Palais Des Papes in Avignon, redefining maternitywear in a highly elegant emerald-black gown.

The 31-year-old revealed her blossoming baby bump in the silk number, which featured romantic yet gothic lace trims, sophisticated spaghetti straps, lace inserts that caressed her bump and an asymmetrical pleated waterfall skirt that danced around her ankles as she walked.

© Getty Images The actress wore a black pleated low-neck dress with dark green hue featuring delicate lace trim and thin straps

A pair of black sandals with softly glimmering gold hardware made for a practical yet polished shoe choice, perfectly complementing the timeless yet understated glamour of the actress’ négligée-inspired aesthetic.

Saoirse wore her auburn hair down in a straightened manner with a slick side-parting, revealing a natural beauty palette that highlighted her porcelain complexion and rose-blushed features.

She joined a lineup of well-known names, including Cate Blanchett, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, and Emma Stone, at the show, which was designed by Nicolas Ghesquière.

© Getty Images The actress subtle announced her pregnancy at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show

The star eschewed all jewellery bar her diamond wedding ring - a regular feature since the couple’s Scottish wedding in 2024.

As confirmed by the Register of Scottish Civil Marriages records, Jack and Saoirse said 'I do' at the Edinburgh Central Registrar's Office last year, remaining very private about their special day spent with family and friends.

After five years together, the Mary Queen of Scots co-stars first sparked engagement rumours in July 2023, when Jack posted a photo of his Oscar-nominated partner wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring.

The pair initially crossed paths in 2018 during the filming of Mary Queen of Scots, a historical drama centered on the rivalry between the film’s namesake and Elizabeth I.

Saorise took on the lead role, while Jack played Lord Darnley, the Queen’s controversial second spouse.