Sienna Miller is officially back in her boho chic era

Pinpointing a specific idea – be it an era, movement or muse – is one of the key ways that celebrity stylists deliver impact.

A red carpet look that can be devoured by the fashion cognoscenti? Practically guaranteed to hit the spot.

One of those who understood the assignment recently at Cannes Film Festival was runway royalty Naomi Campbell.

Styled by Zendaya's go-to "image architect" Law Roach, the supermodel powerhouse made La Croisette her catwalk in a striking piece of Chanel couture, dating back to 1996. The original wearer of the gown? In a display of iconic Naomi behaviour, she took inspiration from herself.

© Getty Sienna opted for a Chloé gown

And she's not alone – actress Sienna Miller seemingly tapped into her own quintessential noughties It-girl aesthetic for the screening of her latest flick, an epic Western titled Horizon: An American Saga, on Sunday night.

Leaning into her much-heralded boho days, the fashion luminary was an ethereal dream in a frill-lined Chloé gown.

© Getty The actress looked characteristically radiant at the screening

The piece had a beautiful, slightly 1970s appeal, featuring a flowy silhouette and a floor-sweeping train. Cut from a powdery, muted cornflower blue fabric to complement her lit-from-within-complexion, the gown's semi-sheer fabric had an almost feather-light quality to it.

The Extrapolations star styled her romantic dress with a dazzling necklace, prettily opulent but not diverting from the drama of the frills.

© Getty Sienna kept things pared back on the beauty front, save for a pretty berry lip

For her beauty look, Sienna turned to long-time makeup artist Wendy Rowe for radiant skin and a blurred berry lip, and relied on hairstylist Earl Simms for insouciant, cool-girl waves.

Bypassing traditional references because you are in fact the real deal? Colour us obsessed.