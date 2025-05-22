Amal Clooney's dazzling mini dress is the epitome of glamour

We love any Amal Clooney fashion moment because we're guaranteed to receive a masterclass in effortlessly glamorous dressing. But there is a certain je ne sais quoi when it comes to her Cannes Film Festival fits.

The human rights lawyer is a regular face at the illustrious 12-day event, alongside her Hollywood heavyweight husband George Clooney, with the duo stepping out in style for the biggest movie premieres of the year.

This year, however, she made a solo appearance in France, walking the red carpet to attend the screening of her friend Bono's new documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender. After which she made a quick outfit change and headed to the after party oozing after-hours glamour.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for App Amal Clooney stuned in Valentino

She stunned in the crystal floral embroidered tulle mini dress by Valentino - an incredible tulle dress featuring all-over embroidered floral appliqué, short sleeves, an elegant round neckline, crystal beading and a playful mini length - perfect for an after party.

Dazzling mini dresses are Amal's bread and butter, and have been ever since she catapulted into the spotlight.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for App She attended the' "Bono: Stories of Surrender" after party

Noteworthy ones you need to know about right now? Firstly, the powder pink jacquard number she wore in 2015, by French fashion designer Roland Mouret. Etheral powder pinks like her dress are a major trend this season, as demonstrated by the likes of Ferragamo, Erdem and Jason Wu who sent models down the runway in preppy pops of pale pink in their SS25 collections.

Another is the incredible gold chainmail piece that she donned during a luxurious Ibiza break, also in 2015 - a flirty, timeless mini that is perfect for the summer holiday season.

Prior to her show stopping mini dress moment at this year's festival, she stepped onto the red carpet wearing an all-black archival Christian Dior by John Galliano gown, that may or may not have broken the dress code...