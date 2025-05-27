Kylie Jenner's mini skirt and red bra combo is festival season chic

Arguably the most stylish name on the summer style moodboards of those most fashionable right now is Kylie Jenner.

After a few sun-kissed weeks on the white sandy beaches of Turks and Caicos (IYKYK), the 27-year-old beauty buff is back to work, as is her wardrobe.

Over the weekend, the youngest Jenner sister held an intimate event to launch the newest collection collaboration between her namesake fashion label Khy and Turkish fashion design house, Dilara Findikoglu.

As expected, the hostess with the mostess dressed to utter perfection for the occasion in an ensemble that would be perfect for the summer festival season ahead.

© @kyliejenner This ensemble would look so good with a pair of cowboy boots at a summer festival

Dressed in a vibrant red, satin bra with silver buckled straps and beige-toned mini skirt from the new collection, Kylie made a strong case for the midriff being the ultimate it-girl accessory for SS25.

© @kyliejenner Kylie was all smiles for the intimate occasion

Letting the bustier lingerie look do all the heavy lifting, the mother of two left her long brunette locks out in a subtly waved style, while her makeup remained semi-natural with a lick of lip gloss and glowing face base.

For shoes, she opted for a set of vintage-looking peep-toe sling-backs.

© @kyliejenner Kendall was a supportive sister wearing the the new collection for the night

Like many of her other events, the guest list was stacked with famed names. Kylie's sisters Kendall and Khloé showed their support by wearing looks from the upcoming collab, Kendall donning a sleek-chic lace gown and Khloe in a halterneck midi.

© @kyliejenner Hailey's bustier look was seriously chic

Hailey Bieber opted for the chicest slim-fitting mini and blazer combo, while it-girl Victoria Villarroel donned the black version of Kylie’s bra.

The new collection officially launches on the Khy website on Wednesday, and if the previous drops are anything to go by, it will likely be sold out in minutes.

So, if you’re wanting to get your hands on a piece of fashion history, might we suggest you keep the tab open and set your alarms for 5pm.