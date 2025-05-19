Kylie Jenner's strapless lace mini dress and matching thigh-high socks are perfect for a beach wedding 

Though Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet have made their relationship status red-carpet official, the couple are still a long way off from hearing wedding bells.

However, when/if the time comes, Kylie already has the perfect mini dress for the big day in her wardrobe.

Currently on holiday with her two children, Stormi and Aire, and her sister Kendall in Turks and Caicos, the youngest Jenner has made it overly apparent that the only thing she brought with her was a suitcase filled with dreamy holiday ensembles.

© @kyliejenner The sultry style oozes It-Girl glam

On Sunday night, Kylie took to her Instagram account to share a selection of stylish snaps (likely taken by her supermodel sister Kendall) dressed in the chicest strapless white lace mini dress.

The daring dress in question is nothing short of an ethereal dream, made from luxe lace, a delicate sheer knitted fibre and accented with a selection of clear crystals and pearl detailing.

© @kyliejenner Kylie would make the most beautiful bride

If the dress on its own wasn’t statement enough, the Kylie Cosmetics founder added a set of matching over-the-knee stockings, made from a similar lace blend to turn the look into a cool-girl-approved high-fashion affair.

© @kyliejenner Her glowing skin was the ultimate accessory

For glam, the beauty mogul wore her long brunette locks slicked back into a ballerina bun, the perfect style to show off her silver earring stack. As for makeup, she decided to keep her face base glowy, her fresh sun-kissed tan doing all the heavy lifting while her matte brown lipstick added an elegant element.

Wedding season is currently in full swing, with many brides-to-be jetting off to warmer climates to get hitched. If you’re one of the loved-up brides-to-be and are yet to settle on a party-perfect look for your big day, Kylie’s seriously chic mini is a statement like no other that will have guests talking about the night for years and years to come.