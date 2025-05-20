Kylie Jenner just made studded booty short bikinis a thing for SS25

Move over itsy-bitsy bikinis, Kylie Jenner is making booty short bikinis SS25’s most notable swimwear silhouette and fans are divided.

Currently holidaying in Turks and Caicos with her sister Kendall and two young children, Stormi and Aire, the fashion and beauty mogul has made it her prerogative to get a selection of stylish snaps for her socials, because if you didn’t ‘gram it, did you even go?

In her most recent post, the Kylie Cosmetics founder can be seen splashing about in a body of crystal clear water, donning a black studded triangle bikini top and a pair of matching mini shorts.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's studded bikini is set to be a major swimwear trend for SS25

Kylie wore the low-rise booty shorts to play in the ocean with her kids, drink fruity cocktails on the white sandy beach and kayak above the serene Atlantic Ocean coral.

© @kyliejenner The flattering short style is ultra slimming

No stranger to a striking swimsuit style, the youngest Jenner sister’s collection of holiday heroes consists of numerous designer bikinis, the majority of them skimpy and encrusted with studs or sequins.

© @kyliejenner Kylie loves an archive moment

Just days before she debuted her booty-short option, she was seen styling a vibrant orange crystal-encrusted option from Chanel's spring 1995 collection. The bold-toned option was originally debuted on the catwalk by supermodel Claudia Schiffer and was most recently sold on 1stdibs for a humble £4,196.

© @kyliejenner The Jenner sister's swimwear wardrobe does not dissapoint

Prior to that, she was seen glowing in a golden one-shoulder option from Cult Gaia, the shimmery style featuring a cleavage cutout in intricate tie-back.

Let's not forget that last year she was also spotted vacationing with her famous family in a selection of striking swimwear styles. Her studded vintage black Chanel option made waves on the internet as the most cultivated bikini to date.

All in all, if you’re stuck on what to pack for your own sun-soaking holiday, Kylie just proved that you can never have enough stylish bikinis.