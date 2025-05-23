Kylie Jenner's plunging crocodile print mini dress is a nod to cool-girl bridal style

Over the past few weeks, while she’s been holidaying with her nearest and dearest in Turks and Caicos, Kylie Jenner has been serving up summer-fuelled look after look.

And it seems, she’s not stopping anytime soon.

Sharing a selection of enviable, stylish looks to her Instagram on Thursday evening, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and youngest Jenner sister, perfected cool-girl bride dressing in the chicest, skintight crocodile print white mini dress.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's summer wardrobe is a thing of dreams

The slim-fitting mini was, of course, from her favourite French fashion design house, Jacquemus and features a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps and an upper-thigh hem length, all made in lush jacquard-knitted croc-effect fabric.

© @kyliejenner Kylie was all smiles for the mini photoshoot

For a touch of elevation, Kylie stacked a set of gold ‘Bananes Earrings’ from the same brand that designed her dress, a gold Maria Tash ‘Pearl Diamond Floating Dangle Stud’ earring and tucked a ‘The Rond Carré Clutch’ under her arm, also from Jacquemus.

© @kyliejenner The slim-sitting style was made for her

Posing on a sunny balcony in front of a flourishing palm tree, Kylie was all smiles for her selection of snaps, and who could blame her, considering she’s been vacationing in paradise with her family for the past two weeks?

If you’ve been keeping up with the Jenners' holiday, you’ll know Kylie has left no crumbs when it comes to day, night and beach outfits.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's incredible designer swimsuit

On Wednesday, she championed possibly her tiniest swimsuit in her collection, a blue printed cut-out from Roberto Cavalli. Prior to that, she made waves in a vintage studded Chanel bikini, a golden-toned one-shoulder Cult Gaia swimsuit and a black studded mini short bikini.

Though her swimwear wardrobe has given us a much-needed belt of beachside inspo, our favourite looks from the decadent holiday have to be her bridal-chic looks.

© @kyliejenner Her glowing skin was the ultimate accessory

Her Jacquemus option isn’t the only white mini she’s donned; last week, she shared some seriously sultry eye-candy images wearing a white lace strapless mini dress and thigh-high stocking combo.

Kylie and her actor boyfriend Timothée Chalamet have only recently made their relationship red carpet official, but could her recent slew of white looks be a nod to something more serious?

Time will tell…