Kylie Jenner just rocked the tiniest swimsuit we've ever seen - and we're obsessed

Many people think of a swimsuit as being the conservative option to the skimpy bikini. A grown up big sister if you will, offering a touch more coverage. Well, think again reader!

Enter Kylie Jenner in the most glamorous swimsuit we've ever seen. And while there might not be a lot of coverage, this beaded bad boy is enough to send us straight to Skyscanner to trawl for some cheap flights in search of sun.

The swimsuit in question is by Italian label Roberto Cavalli and is the latest in a series of seriously sparkling pics the beauty mogul has shared from her trip to Turks and Caicos.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner and her incredible swimsuit

The one-piece was encrusted with dazzling blue and white sequins, the perfect holiday look for one of the most glamorous women in the planet, setting the tone for a seriously bombastic summer ahead.

Kylie posed in her incredible swimsuit with the caption, "ready for summer." Us too Kylie, but unfortunately the view from our office window isn't quite as exciting as the dazzling landscape of the Caribbean.

© @kyliejenner Another view of Kylie's cracking swimsuit

Joining her on the trip is her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner (Kylie shared a hilarious video of the pair several drinks in frolicking on the beach), plus her two children Storm and Aire, and the group have found time for plentiful activities and lots of picture-taking too.

© @kyliejenner Go on then, one more look...

For makeup, Kylie opted for natural makeup with a hint of pink blush, fluttery lashes and a slick of buttery colour on her lips. Her hair was long, loose and flowing, the youngest Jenner's go-to style.

© @kyliejenner Another stunning snap of Kylie Jenner from her Caribbean trip

It's fair to say that Kylie loves an embellished or sequin swimwear moment, having sported a seriously dazzling array of bikinis on this trip so far. So if you need us, we'll be booking flights and purchasing a crystal encrusted bikini so we can follow suit asap...